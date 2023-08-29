Ikea’s radical innovation studio is shutting down forever

BY Nate Berg6 minute read

After a decade of developing conceptual designs and new approaches to corporate innovation for the global home goods giant Ikea, the independent design lab Space10 is closing. The last day of operations at its Copenhagen studio will be August 31.

[Photo: Hampus Berndtson/courtesy Space10] Two of Space10’s cofounders frame the closure as quitting while they’re ahead. They say the design lab was created to start a process of innovation within the corporation, coming up with new ways of thinking about what Ikea could accomplish rather than specific products it should sell. That approach has infiltrated the company and its locations around the world. “At the end of the day, we have basically reached all of the objectives we set out for ourselves when set up the collaboration,” says cofounder Simon Caspersen. Design in the Age of AI – Spatial Design by Wang _ Söderström[P. hoto: Seth Nicolas/courtesy Space10] Space10 was formed in 2014. It grew out of a collaboration between Ikea and the Danish design collective ArtRebels, which had designed a collection of furnishings for the retailer. Ikea’s then-CEO, Torbjörn Lööf, called the group in for a meeting. They could have proposed another new line of products, but the designers had something bigger in mind. “Instead of just creating a better future for Ikea, our starting point was asking how Ikea could help create a better future for the world,” Caspersen told Fast Company in 2015. “What we suggested was, let’s get rid of the whole client-agency model, have Ikea pay the basic fees and costs of running a space, and then devote ourselves to looking 10 or 20 years down the pipeline, and how Ikea can be relevant in that world.” Open Fabrication Democratising Custom-Made Design – In collaboration with Ransmeier Inc. [Photo: Ransmeier Inc/courtesy Space10] That led to the physical lab of Space10, in Copenhagen’s meatpacking district. Designed like a storefront, it was a space equally conducive to hosting collaborative design residencies as soliciting the public’s feedback on new concepts. “It wouldn’t be secretive; it wouldn’t be profit driven. It would basically be completely value driven, looking at not how can we improve the Ikea experience but how can Ikea live up to its vision in new ways,” Caspersen says.

SolarVille – In collaboration with SachsSachs. [Photo: Irina Boersma/courtesy Space10] “Space10 has challenged our mindset of thinking outside the box, they have been our eyes around the corner looking into the future, facilitating new partnerships and business ventures, helping us investigate how we can create a better everyday life for many people,” says Jon Abrahamsson Ring, the current CEO of Inter Ikea Group, in a statement. “Perhaps most significantly, the partnership between Inter Ikea and Space10 has motivated our internal innovation culture and inspired us in how we approach innovation.” Optical Soundsystem – In collaboration with ManvsMachine. [Render: ManvsMachine/courtesy Space10] At the time of its creation, Space10 was a bold, if not borderline offensive proposition. “When we started, Ikea had never had a bad year. Every year was better than the year before,” says cofounder and studio head Kaave Pour. “It’s hard to go in and say ‘Hey, you should change things.’” But the thinking behind Space10 was not concerned with the next year’s fiscal results. It was focused on helping what is now an 80-year-old company stay relevant into the future, and solve the problems its customers face. “We did feel that the world was in need of a new energy when it came to how to address change in climate and social inequality,” Pour says. “But there was also a lot of it that was driven by a really naive energy of how can we create space for new ideas, space for people to meet around these topics.”

“Space10 has from very different perspectives all around the world supported the IKEA brand in building trust and credibility in areas and with communities where we are not always seen,” says Tina Petersson Lind, IKEA identity, range and marketing manager. “It has nurtured our innovation culture internally in IKEA and if there is one thing in common everyone that has been in touch with or worked with Space10 during these years will say is inspiration, inspiration, inspiration.” Since its early days, Space10 has been a repeat honoree in Fast Company‘s Innovation by Design awards, including this year’s for its radically open design lab and library space. Space10 Library – In collaboration with Spacon X. [Photo: Seth Nicolas/courtesy Space10] That openness was fundamental to the original thinking behind Space10, which was designed to be public-facing in its development of concepts. That was a huge contrast to other innovation or R&D labs associated with other big brands. “I’ve visited a lot of them and there’s a lot of NDAs and fingerprint scanners and whatnot,” says Caspersen. “One of the things we really pride ourselves with is how open and collaborative we’ve always been.”

It’s a unique model, and one that was developed to take a long view. “We were basically set up to not really interfere with current business, and look more at what will Ikea be tomorrow,” Caspersen says. “Sometimes we’ve failed at that and influenced today’s business.” IKEA Place – In collaboration with Norgram. [Image: courtesy Space10] One notable example is the lab’s development of Ikea Place, an augmented reality app that allowed people to use their phones to visualize what a piece of Ikea furniture would look like in their homes. The app drew widespread interest, and was even featured in a 2017 Good Morning America segment with Apple CEO Tim Cook on the future of shopping. Tomorrow’s Meatball [Photo: Lukas Renlund/courtesy Space10] Other ideas drew a different kind of attention. Pour points to the example of the Meatless Meatball, a 2015 conceptual exploration of new and more environmentally sustainable ingredients for Ikea’s famed meatballs. It was one of the first projects Space10 released, and was intended to be a speculative look at the ways future ingredients like lab-grown meat and insect protein could replace the pork and beef in the typical meatball. People and the media saw the project as an explicit plan, and the idea of bug-based meatballs entering Ikea stores set off what Pour calls “a shit show.” “There was drama,” he says.

“It was maybe a mistake for us to not align with [Ikea] more before we went out with that story,” Pour says, smiling. “But I also think, looking back, it was a great learning about how much interest there actually is in the broader public around some of these thoughts that bigger companies are tinkering with before they become reality.” The Ideal City – Published with gestalten. [Photo: Anne-Sophie Rosenvinge/courtesy Space10] Later work has proven to be prescient, such as Space10’s long-running exploration of how Ikea should respond to urbanization, both in terms of the types of products the company sells as well as how it can reformulate its stores for denser locations. These are increasingly relevant strategies for the company. The Urban Village Project – In collaboration with Effekt Architects. [Image: Effekt Architects/courtesy Space10] Space10’s overall approach has also shaped the way Ikea operates, from exploring the concept of flat-pack urban housing to turning its installation at the recent Milan international furniture fair into a rave. “When we started there was nobody else in Ikea working on innovation. It wasn’t even a name they used in their internal organization. Now there are hundreds of people if not thousands of people across the company who are working on various agendas within innovation,” Pour says.