BY Guy Yehiav3 minute read

Threats to the U.S. food supply include natural disasters, climate change, contamination, pests and disease, and even bioterrorism and sabotage. And while the focus of foodborne outbreaks in the news often highlights instances of contamination occurring at well-known restaurant brands or retailers, more attention should be placed on food safety at the point of manufacturing and production.

There are close to 40,000 food and beverage processing plants in the U.S. Each plant is a crucial juncture in the food chain with operations that are critical to food safety and security for consumers who rely on it for their nutrition and health needs. The conditions in which consumer food is manufactured and produced need to be monitored to uncover opportunities to make improvements and ensure proper safety standards. Obtaining accurate, real-time data and corresponding insights concerning on-the-ground operations should be a top priority for food manufacturing executives who are looking to reduce risk around safety incidents and product loss. INTEGRATING AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES While integrating automation technologies, it is critical for food manufacturers to improve efficiency, enhance quality control, reduce costs, increase employee productivity, and infuse their operations with better safety mechanisms and practices. Streamlining the production process by eliminating as many manual tasks as possible is an essential component to combatting the challenge of finding enough labor to operate in today’s difficult labor market.

When selecting various equipment and supporting technology, food manufacturers should consider the level of interoperability that potential vendors and partners provide. More open systems allow for greater flexibility and customization, supporting consistent quality control. Successful integration ensures that products meet the same standards every time, aligning brand standards with regulatory compliance requirements. This eliminates variability and reduces the risk of foodborne illness outbreaks and product recalls. While there are efficiencies to be gained from automating individual processes on the manufacturing floor, there are compounding performance improvements available to food manufacturers that integrate various automation technologies that are deployed. The triangulation of data generated from production equipment, cooling assets, assembly lines, EMS systems and business intelligence tools combined with prescriptive analytics for output optimization of human workflows is a framework that provides competitive advantages for food manufacturers. CLIMATE CHANGE AND SUPPLY CHAIN

Global leaders in food safety are highlighting the effects of climate change on our supply chains. From shorter growing seasons to a reduction in raw material availability, the changing climate threatens to disrupt critical value chains that ensure food access for so many. Extreme weather events, such as hurricanes and flooding, cause significant damage to transportation infrastructure, affecting the shipment and delivery of goods and weakening efforts to improve food security for underserved populations. In response to these threats, government agencies are implementing more stringent regulations, which may increase the cost of compliance and affect supply chain efficiency if the right connectivity infrastructure is not in place to help automate processes. Climate risks threaten to increase transportation and energy costs as well, furthering the need for accurate, real-time intelligence necessary for continuous operational improvement. SUSTAINABLE SAFETY AND QUALITY

Restaurants and food retailers are challenged with decisions about sourcing food from smaller vs. larger producers. Finding the right balance between locally sourced options (with less infrastructure) and industrial production (with massive infrastructure for quality and safety) is something that will continue to be relevant for operators that are close to the consumer. The sustainability of local sourcing coupled with the stimulus to local economies through the support of small businesses is a powerful vehicle for empowering consumers to be more eco-conscious. On the other hand, the volume that large food manufacturers can produce is essential to feeding our population. Plus, the capital required to fund appropriate quality and safety infrastructure is typically only available to manufacturers with some level of scale. Investing in food safety and quality aligns with sustainability initiatives because of the associated benefit of reducing food waste. As visibility increases throughout the food value chain, data related to the health and safety of food products and their environments multiplies. Once that data is run through the appropriate analytics and reporting processes agreed upon by public health organizations and private firms, intelligence is created that arms operators with insights and information to help them make better decisions. When a quality assurance professional or risk and compliance executive knows which batches of food have been compromised, that visibility keeps them from discarding uncompromised products, which leads to less shrink, less waste and more sustainable operations. As much as 40% of the food supply in the U.S. is wasted. This is unacceptable. There’s too much opportunity for increased sustainability and improved margins for food manufacturers not to act in the face of systemic waste.