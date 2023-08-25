BY Brendan Coughlin4 minute read

As Gen Z moves into the workforce, businesses are taking stock of how their behavior differs from previous generations. There are a few standout characteristics unique to Gen Z: They are true digital natives, they are the most diverse generation, and unlike millennials before them, are particularly worried about their financial future, according to Pew Research Center. For banks and related industries, the arrival of Gen Z, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerated digital adoption and rapidly transformed consumer banking behavior and preferences. Mobile banking is nearly ubiquitous for customers under 40 who expect frictionless everyday access to accounts, tools, and services. But with almost 5,000 banks to choose from in the U.S., young consumers are also demanding differentiation, value, and personalization. These implications are far-reaching and go beyond the straightforward need for banks to invest more in digital technology—they are fundamentally changing the formula for banks to win long term. GEN Z ATTITUDES & BEHAVIORS

Insider Intelligence reports that at least 4 million Gen Zers will open bank accounts each year through 2026. They are the first generation to grow up digitally native—the average Gen Zer got their first smartphone before their 12th birthday and they spend six or more hours online per day. And yet, according to a study by Deloitte, they equally value real-life (IRL) interactions and understand the value of physical presence. They also buy with their conscience, favoring diverse and socially conscious brands. In short, building relationships with Gen Zers requires tech and social savvy, real value, and real advice. IMPLICATIONS FOR BANKS—SCALE AND DIFFERENTIATION MATTER The implications are much broader for banks than just needing to invest in technology. The very reason why a customer picks a bank has changed, challenging the long-accepted formula for a “right to win.” A decade ago, the overwhelming factor in determining where a customer chose to bank was convenience, which was defined as proximity to branches and ATMs. For banks with the best location on the corner, it could truly be differentiated and not replicable. This is one reason why many banks in the U.S. are quite similar. However, now, while physical location is still important, it’s not the #1 criterion. For Gen Z, digital experience now defines convenience; it’s table stakes just to get into the consideration set of banks. To win, banks need to demonstrate distinctiveness in the value they create for consumers with products, customer experience, and financial advice.

How are banks differentiating and what are some of the broader implications? Take overdraft fees, for example. Many U.S. banks have innovated around overdraft practices to provide more value to customers, including new concepts like 24-hour grace periods and $50+ buffers. As a result, overdraft fee income is down nearly 50% across the industry, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and down over 80% for Citizens. This has many benefits, including a decrease in customer attrition and an increase in consumers feeling empowered with their finances. However, this puts pressure on the profitability model for consumer banks. For banks to make money long-term and provide value, they must deepen relationships with cornerstone products that grow with customers as they move through their financial journeys—like student loans, mortgages, wealth management, or credit cards. This dynamic is giving a competitive advantage for banks with more scale and disadvantaging many smaller banks. Additionally, banks are investing in capabilities to ensure the banking system is moving at the speed Gen Z demands. Real-time payments are transforming the industry by helping money move faster and more securely and bringing the benefits of the digital economy to more people. Real-time payments are the norm for Gen Z, and as trusted financial institutions, banks need to push their products and services in order to meet expectations. While the Alpha generation is not yet shopping or consuming on their own, they are close behind, and their expectations will most likely push banks even further to innovate and evolve. Everything will be on their phones, and they likely won’t even carry wallets. Alphas will expect payment speed and they will pick the banks that can give it to them through frictionless, secure solutions.

Finally, environmental, social, and governance issues are top of mind for Gen Z. They want to feel aligned with their chosen brands on key issues, giving their business to companies that reflect their values. Gen Z is already actively seeking advice on how to financially plan and save; banks that are innovating in ESG and investing in what’s best for customers and communities can earn trust from Gen Z on their biggest financial issues, and in turn, they’ll give their loyalty. CHANGE LOOMS Gen Z and their behaviors, as well as the post-COVID landscape, are certainly causing a shakeup in banking. As this generation continues to grow and Alpha comes along, their behavior will likely to be a trigger point for what it takes to win long term for banks. These consumers are voting with their feet, and while the picture is becoming clearer, the industry and customer demands continue to shift and evolve.