This new iPhone feature greatly improves call quality in noisy areas

Tell me if this sounds familiar: You’re out in a very public place trying to make a very important phone call, and all the people around you are very uninterested in being quiet so you can make said call.

The person on the other end is frustrated. You are frustrated. The call is not going well. If this were an infomercial, we’d be saying there’s got to be a better way!

Well, Apple has slipped a nice feature called Voice Isolation into a recent iOS update—a feature which is well described by its name. In Apple’s own words: “Voice Isolation prioritizes your voice and blocks ambient noises.”

This feature has actually been available for FaceTime calls for a while. What’s new is its being expanded to regular old run-of-the-mill phone calls as well—which is arguably more useful if you make a lot of calls in public.