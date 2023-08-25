These are the 6 best big cities in the U.S. to launch a startup

The economy is getting back on track , and it seems as if people are slowly but surely starting to go back to their offices . And for startups, location is still key—even if workers aren’t going in five days per week.

In 2023, the San Francisco Bay Area had the highest total startup score—546.43—of any U.S, city, according to a recent survey by Statista. (The startup scores were determined by looking at the “quantity, quality, and business environment” of a city, according to Statista.) New York City came in second with a total score of 223.41, followed by Los Angeles (116.94), Boston (103.34), Seattle (48.19), and Chicago (38.35).

Let’s take a look at why these six cities rank as the top places to launch a startup:

San Francisco Bay Area

When you think startup, the San Francisco Bay Area comes to mind almost immediately. Not only is this an urban hub for startups and entrepreneurs, it’s also home to some of the most profitable companies in the world, including Meta, Google, Apple, and, increasingly, Microsoft.