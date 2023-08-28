How record temperatures are threatening Texas BBQ

BY Talib Visram7 minute read

To mix things up from the usual midday barbecue service, Alison Clem, general manager of Austin’s La Barbecue, decided to do a ribeye steak lunch. She’d smoke and sear steaks to order on a grill, using coals from the barbecue pits. But, in the triple-digit heat in early August, the work was exhausting. “I was so hot and bright red,” she says. “I was like, why did I do this to myself?”

Texas barbecue has always been a hot business. Workers spend hours by hot coals, metal, and fire, while customers wait in line outside, sometimes for hours, to taste tender meats with decadent sides. But the blazing Texas heat is getting hotter and longer, with little respite; this summer, temperatures hovered above 100 degrees for 45 days in a row. Austin’s top pitmasters say the heat is affecting their operations and causing their businesses to take a hit. They are actively working on ways to mitigate it, from outdoor misters, to umbrellas in whiskey barrels, to taking August off entirely. Budding barbecuers know the nature of business when they go into it. “Everybody knows what the deal is,” says Evan LeRoy, co-owner of LeRoy and Lewis, a barbecue restaurant at an outdoor food truck complex, Cosmic Coffee. “You’re cooking barbecue outside in the summertime in Texas. It is what it is, to a certain extent.” “It’s always hot,” says Tom Micklethwait, owner and pitmaster of Micklethwait Craft Meats, a barbecue truck “in this outdoors, classic Texas trailer-in-a-park sort of vibe.” The only time it’s comfortable to be around the pit, he says, is the dead of winter.

Summer is usually the slow season in barbecue, simply because it’s so hot. Like the winter in the Northeast, people generally prefer to be indoors. But they all agree this summer has been even sleepier than usual. “It’s been a really brutal summer, that’s for sure,” LeRoy says. ‘Low and slow‘—and hot America’s “barbecue belt” stretches from the Carolinas, west to Kansas City, and south to Texas—all very hot climates. In the South, there has historically been an abundance of forests for dead wood, and no shortage of pigs roaming. The method was already practiced by Native Americans when colonizers arrived in the 16th century, and it has continued for hundreds of years. It was a cheap way to cook, using the whole animal and exposing it to lower-temperature cooking. There’s long been a tried-and-true process to barbecue. Meats are cooked “low and slow” for hours to get them tender. Proteins like beef brisket cook all night, in order to break down the connective tissues so that a slice pulls apart in the mouth. Pitmasters do this with smokers, also known as pits, the iconic cylindrical contraptions that are loaded with charcoal or wood. They provide indirect heat via smoke to cook the meat, rather than a direct flame on a grill. They are big, heavy, metal mechanisms; Micklethwait’s smoker is a 1,000-gallon repurposed steel propane tank.

Due to Austin city codes, smokers can’t be left outside, but themselves have to be placed in semi-enclosed structures, like screened-in metal trailers. So, it’s “like a steel box inside of a steel box,” LeRoy says. Inside, they’re dealing with hot elements. Workers turn on the smokers at 6 a.m. and often have to maintain multiple smokers for hours to prep for lunch. It’s physical work, shoveling hot coal and wood, and clearing ash. Micklethwait says it typically gets to 130 to 140 degrees inside the trailer, given the ambient heat from the smoker. This year, it was more like 165 degrees. They have a constant supply of ice water, and fans whirring. “It helps a lot, but nothing will really make it comfortable,” he says. One benefit is that meat cooks quicker in the summer, thanks to the extra heat. But it’s excruciating for workers. All the businesses I spoke to say they encourage their employees to take breaks to cool off whenever they want; Clem says her team is constantly hydrating, probably drinking several gallons of water a day. (For other, less lenient businesses, this could be tough, as Governor Greg Abbott’s so-called “Death Star bill” will stop workers from taking 10-minute water breaks every four hours.)

Clem, who used to have the food truck but now has indoor seating with AC, says she’s lucky that she can periodically duck inside to cool down. Sometimes, she even dips into the walk-in fridge for a few minutes. And she provides other items for her staff: plenty of Gatorade, Pedialyte popsicles, and cooling towels to soak in cold water and wear around the neck. [Photo: LeRoy and Lewis] Working lines and paying fines More than even day-to-day operations, the heat is taking a toll on business. Micklethwait’s sales are down 20% this summer compared to the same period last year. For one, people don’t necessarily want to eat heavy meats when it’s so hot. The body has to work harder and expend more energy to digest a big, fatty meal. So, fewer people are coming out. That means both local traffic and from afar; Austin is a tourist destination for barbecue, and endless “heat dome” stories have made people want to reschedule their trips. “I think that deterred a lot of people from traveling here,” Micklethwait says.

There’s often a line for barbecue; it’s part of the deal, with people bringing loungers, friends, and books to pass the time of a 90-minute wait. (One report called the queues their own “micro-economies” because people buy beers and snacks while in line.) But people don’t want to wait in the extreme heat. Even a 20-minute wait is a lot now, says Clem, whose indoor restaurant frequently attracts queues that snake around the block. She has seen people pass out in line before, especially if hungry—or hungover. She provides fans and canopy for shade, and plans to start installing whiskey barrels from a friend’s brewery, filling them with sand and drilling holes into the middle for umbrellas, providing some shade in the line. For LeRoy, it’s about keeping people in the line motivated. On weekends, his father “works the line,” simply talking to customers, handing out sunscreen and water, and letting them know what the wait times are.

Even after the wait, the food truck businesses only have outdoor seating, so people have to find optimum spots under the canopy or by fans. Last summer, Micklethwait invested in outdoor misters. They cost $15,000 for the fans and pump and installation, the same price point as an indoor AC setup. He says they probably help mitigate business loss, but he doesn’t know to what degree. “I don’t think there’s a lot of people who sit around looking for a place to eat that has a misting system,” he says. But the high heat and low rainfall is threatening to dry up water reserves in the Colorado River Basin, so Austin is also in the middle of a drought. The city is currently restricting mister use as a means to conserve water; businesses can’t turn them on until 4 p.m. Clem has been ignoring the ordinance and taking a fine, because she doesn’t feel it’s fair to expect customers to stand in line on a busy weekend without the mist. [GIF: Talib Visram] Shifting seasons and schedules The heat has hit the profits of all three businesses. For Micklethwait, it has particularly hurt wedding catering, which is 50% of his business and 90% of the net profit. This year, March and April were busier, but then May and June, typically wedding season, were “a ghost town,” he says. The profit may even out at the year’s end, but for now, catering sales are down by about 35% to 50% versus pre-Covid summer figures.

Since 2020, when his team did curbside orders with masks in 100+ degree weather, Micklethwait has taken a two-week August break, a paid vacation for all his staff. Though common in small towns, he says this was quite a radical idea in Austin when he first started it; now, he knows of five or six other barbecue joints in town doing it. “The heat’s relentless, it’s bad for morale, and it’s ultimately not necessary for the business to be open,” he says. “So, why put everybody through that?” For Clem, that’s not an option. Her brick-and-mortar store has more overhead, so she can’t afford to take a summer break. “There’s no way,” she says. Though it’s a struggle, the pitmasters aren’t worried for the long term. LeRoy is opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant next year. Micklethwait says they’ll continue to adapt, as business always do. “At some point, you’re just gonna have to accept the situation for what it is,” he says. “You’re not going to be able to win the war. You’ve just got to mitigate your losses.”