What Simone Biles’s riveting return can teach us about the importance of sabbaticals

BY Jarie Bradley3 minute read

Simone Biles’s domination at the 2023 U.S. Classic marks her return to gymnastics after withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 to focus on her mental health and well-being. During the time Biles didn’t compete, she cared for her mental health through therapy, got married, and quietly started training and preparing for her return. Simone Biles’s courage to step away from a sport she’s excelled at for most of her life in favor of caring for herself signals the importance of sabbaticals—and why everyone deserves a rest or break from work.

Tricia Hersey, founder of the Nap Ministry, has long advocated for sabbaticals and rest as a form of justice and liberation work. “My pilgrimage with rest as a form of resistance and liberation practice is a deeply personal one. It is one that started way before anyone heard of the Nap Ministry on social media,” she writes in her book Rest Is Resistance: A Manifesto. “Resting was my attempt to solve a problem in my life, and like most Black women before me, I worked within the realms of my own life and history to create a way.” Hersey’s work resonates with me deeply, as I took my first sabbatical in 2018. I grappled with burnout as I approached almost 20 years in human resources and served as chief people officer at a large nonprofit organization. I loved my job, but there was a tiredness and dread I couldn’t escape. As a Black woman, no one tells you it’s okay to rest. The time to take care of my mental and physical health, lean into what brings me joy outside of work, and rest was invaluable. Taking a sabbatical of no less than 30 days is an annual practice I continue now in my consultancy. I know that some people see this as a luxury and privilege, and to some degree, I agree. But it shouldn’t be. I believe more companies should invest in making sabbaticals accessible and equitable. Workers should not be on the brink of burnout or hanging by a thread in their work life to deserve an extended break.

Sabbaticals have historically been common at academic and religious organizations, and there are varying ways to implement them. According to research from the Sabbatical Project, “Since McDonald’s became the first U.S.-based company to offer them in 1977, sabbaticals have exponentially grown in popularity. Sabbaticals were offered by 4% of organizations in 2011, 17% in 2017, and have tripled since the Great Resignation. Such proliferation, however, has not meant standardization as policies vary widely.” I believe the increase in companies offering sabbaticals is encouraging. The slow progress allows more companies to explore how sabbaticals could be an addition to their employee benefits. There is also an opportunity for employers to democratize sabbaticals and be creative in making them work for all team members in all industries and sectors. For instance, Washington, D.C, mayor Muriel E. Bowser rolled out a sabbatical program this summer. The sabbatical is available to Cabinet members who have served more than four consecutive years at agencies that report to Bowser, allowing them up to three months’ leave to focus on their well-being or pursue professional development opportunities—with a commitment to serve for at least one to two years upon returning.