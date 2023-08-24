Shein could be coming soon to a Forever 21 near you

BY Emily Price2 minute read

You’re about to see a lot more of Shein.

The fast-fashion brand that’s all over ads on social media has joined forces with Forever 21 in a partnership that could potentially bring the Asian e-commerce site’s products to retail locations across the United States. The Wall Street Journal reports that the two clothing companies have entered into a partnership that will allow Forever 21 clothing to be sold on Shein’s website and, in the future, Shein’s clothing to be sold in Forever 21 stores. The strategic partnership fills a void for both brands. Shein, which offers exceptionally low-cost fast-fashion items, wants to grow beyond selling items it makes itself. The company’s customers are also all digital. Forever 21, on the other hand, has primarily brick-and-mortar retail customers.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

As part of the deal, Shein is acquiring around one-third of Forever 21’s operator, Sparc Group, and Sparc is taking a minority stake in Shein. According to the WSJ, executives from Sparc reached out to Shein over a year ago to discuss the partnership. Through the deal, Shein will obtain both new products to sell, as well as insight into the brick-and-mortar retail market. Sparc also produces goods for brands such as Eddie Bauer, Reebok, Nautica, and Aéropostale, and there’s a chance items from those brands might ultimately be sold on the site as well.

In turn, Forever 21 will gain access to Shein’s massive Rolodex of customers, as well as a new place to sell its goods. Shein currently has over 150 million customers worldwide, a boost that Forever 21, which was bought out of bankruptcy in 2020, could use. The company is also reportedly interested in learning how Shein handles its small-batch manufacturing, a process that allows it to sell a substantial amount of different items while also keeping a limited inventory of products on hand. Forever 21 has 560 retail locations around the world, 414 of which are located in the United States, and ultimately those locations could also be used to return Shein goods in person, a process that’s currently a bit of a challenge for customers. Shein was rumored to be eyeing a U.S. IPO last year; however, those plans never came to fruition. Those plans were reportedly being made despite a regulatory crackdown in Shein’s then-home base of China, which required businesses to receive a waiver to take on foreign investment; prohibited foreigners from participating in management; and capped total ownership from foreign groups at 30%.