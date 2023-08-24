Better.com’s stock gets clobbered as it begins trading publicly—down more than 93%

Investors are making their feelings about digital mortgage lender Better.com crystal clear as the company begins trading on Wall Street: They’re not a fan.

Shares of the Softbank-backed company plunged 93% as it began trading as BETR on the Nasdaq Thursday, falling more than $16 per share to $1.19 by mid-day. (Better went public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company [SPAC] Aurora Acquisition Corp.)

Aurora, before its merger with Better, had a 52-week high of $62.91.

The disastrous public launch comes two years after the company initially filed to go public, but it (and the real estate market) has faced a number of challenges in the time since.