In many ways, this was a terrible time for the digital mortgage lender to go public.

Better.com’s stock gets clobbered as it begins trading publicly—down more than 93%

[Photo: Khwanchai Phanthong/Pexels]

BY Chris Morris3 minute read

Investors are making their feelings about digital mortgage lender Better.com crystal clear as the company begins trading on Wall Street: They’re not a fan.

Shares of the Softbank-backed company plunged 93% as it began trading as BETR on the Nasdaq Thursday, falling more than $16 per share to $1.19 by mid-day. (Better went public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company [SPAC] Aurora Acquisition Corp.)

Aurora, before its merger with Better, had a 52-week high of $62.91.

The disastrous public launch comes two years after the company initially filed to go public, but it (and the real estate market) has faced a number of challenges in the time since. 

The outlook for homebuying is bleak, to put it mildly, for the near- to mid-term future. Mortgage rates are at their highest point since 2000—hitting 7.31% last week—and showing no signs of a turnaround. Because the majority of American homeowners have mortgages at or well below 5%, they’re reticent to put their homes on the market, which creates a supply shortage, even for those who are willing to accept the high rates.

But Better’s own history could be working against it, as well.

The company came under fire in December 2021 for laying off 900 employees via Zoom. (Some didn’t know they’d been affected until they learned they were locked out of company accounts.) A few months later, it cut another 3,000 workers. One month after, that it slashed another 1,000 jobs.

Chris Morris is a contributing writer at Fast Company, covering business, technology, and entertainment, helping readers make sense of complex moves in the world of tech and finance and offering behind the scenes looks at everything from theme parks to the video game industry.

