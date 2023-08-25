Why rage applying is all the rage—and what to do instead

BY William Vanderbloemen4 minute read

The term “rage applying” first appeared on TikTok and describes the emotional act of applying to numerous jobs at once, primarily out of anger with your current job.

Some have been quick to judge the trend. But the most popular #rageapplying posts say something like, “I’m applying for a job that will pay me more, gives me a better title, and gives me more flexibility. What’s wrong with that?” The answer is that it is not inherently “wrong” to leave a job. Knowing whether or not it’s time to leave a job is highly contextual. And leaving a bad manager isn’t inherently “wrong.” The old saying is true: “People join companies and causes, but they leave bad managers.” However, the way you leave a job, and the way you decide which job to take next, can make or break your future happiness and professional success. After doing thousands of interviews, and overseeing thousands of successful executive searches, I have seen some critical errors: people who leave too soon, people who leave on bad terms, and people who leave without a clear sense of where they want to go next. Making those mistakes often costs a person more than what they stand to gain from a job change.

I’ve spent the past few years studying the best of the 30,000 candidates my team has interviewed, and it’s showed me that the people who change jobs well almost always keep these three principles in mind: Make career choices with a clear mind At Vanderbloemen Search Group, Monday is a busy day. Monday is the number one day people reach out to us about making a job change. In fact, we often get more of those calls on Monday than all the other six days of the week combined. Why? Some might say it’s the “Sunday scaries,” but I think it is because emotions often bubble over during the weekend and cause people to make rash decisions. In the early days of our firm, I actually had a voice-mail prompt just for Mondays that said, “Hi there. I hope your Monday is a good one. But it’s not the day to quit your job.”

You can decide you’re going to leave. Just take the time to leave when you’re not mad. One survey found that people who leave a job too soon are 43% less hirable. And in my experience, leaving suddenly, angrily, or in a rage only hurts workers’ careers. Leaving on good terms can help your career When you walk out the door of a former job, you may think you are leaving that part of your life behind. But in a hyperconnected workplace, the world is smaller than anyone realizes. And if you leave a job poorly, it will follow you through your career. Anytime someone leaves a job, they are, to some extent, leaving their company in a lurch. Here are some questions to ask yourself before leaving to make sure you finish strong and leave on good terms:

Have I completed the tasks that were asked of me?

Am I leaving at a good stopping place?

Is the company prepared to replace me?

Can I help with that transition? My team recently lost one of our very best coworkers due to a change in geography and life stage—and it was the best leave I think I’ve ever seen. She had a plan for how to hand off her duties. She had suggestions for who could take over her duties. She offered to do exit interviews, and she has made sure that everything is in place, all in two short weeks. I’ve told her (and the rest of my team) that the way she has handled her departure makes me want to be a reference for her for the rest of her life. If you finish strong and leave on good terms, you’ll be remembered far better than you might realize. But leaving in a rage makes it hard to do this. If you don’t know where you’re going, it may be too soon to leave In other words, don’t leave until you’re sure the grass really is greener on the other side of the fence. Applying to other jobs without exploring where you really want to be tells recruiters you make rash decisions. It’s certainly better to leave a job with a new one in hand—rather than just quitting with no job. However, smart candidates take time to ask whether or not the new place they are going will be a place where they will be fulfilled and likely to stay. Staying at your next job may be the most important part of your career equation, as résumés filled with job hopping often get passed over.