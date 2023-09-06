A psychiatrist explains why calling everything toxic is bad for your brain

BY Dr. Grant Brenner7 minute read

Language is powerful, and the words we repeat, the words we use over and over, shape individual and collective ways of making sense of reality, The words we use—and the associated ideas and concepts, ways of seeing and interpreting our experiences—concretely make up the reality in which we live, a philosophical position called social constructivism.

Not only that, but through consensual validation, we agree on what is real, both consciously and unconsciously. Nowhere is this more evident than in today’s social media-driven world, where trending ideas both capture and amplify the tenor of the times. This can cut both ways, making useful ideas more dominant while running the risk of promulgating ideas that can be harmful or distorting. Especially when this happens under the radar—unconsciously—they are more dangerous because we don’t even know it’s happening. There is a trend to use the label “toxic” more and more expansively: toxic people, toxic positivity, toxic relationships, toxic workplace, and so on. It’s everywhere. This is partly a good thing, because many things are indeed deeply problematic and have gone on for far too long. On the other hand, plenty of situations where there are challenges are difficult without being toxic.

The illusion of truth There’s a phenomenon called the illusory truth effect akin to an optical illusion, where a scene appears on visual inspection to have properties that it in reality lacks, such as appearing three dimensional, moving when it is stationary, having spots where there are none, and so on. Illusory truth makes an idea seem true when it is false. Essentially, if something is repeated over and over, your brain thinks it’s true. We see it a lot in politics, but it can be a tool for coercion and gaslighting by anyone. We hear the word toxic so much, it’s on the tip of our tongues so readily, that it may make it hard to tell what’s what. It’s critically important to reflect on what is influencing us to believe what we believe before deciding what we believe is true. For physical reality, the rule-of-thumb that if something is repeated it is true works pretty well. And so we’ve evolved this capacity to predict and perceive reality as a function of repetition. The sun rises every morning, dark caves can be dangerous, seasons follow a pattern of temperature and weather (barring climate change), and the like. For social reality, things are mushier, and can be influenced. Social reality to a significant extent is what we make of it, whether deliberate, accidental, or under the influence of external messaging.

