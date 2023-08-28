A day in the life of a chief sustainability officer: Q&A with Google’s Kate Brandt

Google was an early pioneer in buying renewable energy, and now it’s working on a goal to run all its operations on local carbon-free energy 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by the end of the decade. We talked to Kate Brandt, Google’s chief sustainability officer, about the company’s quest to reach net zero, the opportunity for digital tech to help fight climate change, and what a typical day is like working on climate at one of the world’s largest companies.

Fast Company: One of your first jobs was in the White House’s Office of Energy and Climate Change. How did you first become interested in working on climate and sustainability?

Kate Brandt: This is a lifelong passion for me, and an issue I think I will work on for the rest of my life. It really goes back to my childhood. I grew up very close to where I live now in Northern California, in Muir Beach, which is surrounded by national and state parklands, and I spent most of my childhood outside in the redwood forest and playing in the tide pools. From a very early age, I felt this very deep connection to the natural world and a feeling of the deep importance of conservation. Then as I went through school, I oriented a lot of my studies around international relations, natural resources policy, and climate negotiations. I started my career in D.C., looking at the role of both policy and technology as key drivers of action on climate.