An introvert’s guide to the first week at a new job

BY Art Markman3 minute read

One of the challenges of a new job is getting to know people—particularly if you’re joining a large organization and you have many people on your team. Having a good social network is crucial. It enables you to get questions answered easily. It eases the process of influencing decisions because you have plenty of people you can engage with who may be working on key initiatives. It also makes work more fun, because you have people you’re looking forward to engaging with.

Developing that social network can be a challenge if you’re an introvert. You may not enjoy putting yourself out there in new settings. Here are a few ways to build your connections in a new company that don’t require standing out in a crowd. I recommend starting to build that network shortly after you arrive at your new job. Most people like to be nice to the new person, so it’s easy to tell someone you’re new and are trying to make connections. The longer you have been at the organization, the harder it may feel to start trying to create your community. Think small A lot of times when you think about trying to create a set of connections, networking sessions come to mind. It can be daunting to have to navigate a crowd of unfamiliar faces and then make small talk with people.

Happily, there are lots of ways to meet people at your company. I recommend starting with small groups. If you’re working in the office (at least a few days a week), get to know your neighbors. Grab a cup of coffee; come prepared with a few easy questions, like suggestions for where to get lunch, or what they think a new person at the company ought to know. Keeping the initial conversation light is an easy way to develop a connection with a few familiar faces at work. If you’re working remotely, that’s harder, because the physical environment won’t promote bumping into a couple of people. Start by setting up some video meetings with your team members just to say hi. It’s really important to have a couple of people you feel comfortable with to reach out to with questions—particularly on days when you’re not working from the office. Follow up Talking to a new person you don’t know can cause some anxiety. One way to make an initial contact less stressful is to use another event as a catalyst for a conversation.