More pain for Juul: Vaping giant lays off 30% of workforce amid ‘regulatory uncertainty’

BY Michael Grothaus2 minute read

The electronic cigarette giant Juul has announced that it will “substantially” reduce its headcount as the company faces regulatory and marketplace uncertainty, the company said in a press release. A company spokesperson told CNBC that the reduction will amount to Juul cutting about 30% of its workforce, or about 250 employees. That will leave Juul with around 650 employees after the layoffs.

Announcing the layoffs, a statement published on the company’s website explained that the principal aim of the layoffs was “to enable us to maximize profitability and cash-flow generation, while continuing to invest in our core priorities, which include delivery of high quality products to our commercial partners, ongoing development of next generation products, engagement with FDA regarding our pending and possible future market authorization applications, and commercial growth consistent with compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.” “To deliver on this strategy,” the statement continued, “we will be substantially reducing our headcount and, unfortunately, saying goodbye to a number of highly valued team members who have made tremendous contributions to the mission.” The layoffs are just the latest negative event Juul has experienced in recent years. The e-cigarette company was founded in 2015 and quickly became king of the vaping market. By 2018, Juul was valued at $16 billion.

But since then, its fortunes have fallen due to regulatory crackdowns on vaping products and concerns about their safety continue to grow. Of particular concern, about the vaping industry as a whole, is how popular the products—which come in a variety of flavors—are to young people while the negative health effects of vaping are continuing to become more clear. In April of this year, Juul agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by multiple states that alleged the company violated laws by marketing its products to underage users. And last year, one of Juul’s major investors, Altria, revealed that its $13 billion investment in the company was now worth less than 5% of its original value—meaning Juul’s valuation is nowhere near the $16 billion it was given in 2018 (Juul is a private company, so its market capitalization can’t be determined easily, since its shares are not publicly traded). The company is also currently waiting on a decision from the Food and Drug Administration, which will decide if Juul can keep its products on the market in the United States.