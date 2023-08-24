Why most managers don’t want to come back to the office full-time

This week, contributing writer Shalene Gupta came on to the Most Innovative Companies podcast to discuss the results of a new study from Deloitte about workers’ desire to return to the office. Surprise, surprise– though many CEOs in the financial industry want their workers to go to the office every day, most middle-managers don’t want to come back.

Here’s some of what we talked about below–Gupta already wrote about a few of these findings in a news article. Tune in for more discussion on the study and to hear Staff Editor AJ Hess’s interview with financial influencer Vivian Tu who explains why Gen Z can’t stop talking about money on TikTok.

Few middle-managers want a full-time return to office or full-time remote.

In the study, only 13% of respondents said their ideal schedule was a return to office five days a week, and only 8% wanted to be fully remote. Only 18% of respondents said they wanted to be in office 3-4 days a week. That’s no wonder.

People required to go to the office full-time might just quit.

Sixty-six percent of respondents who are remote said they’d leave their job if they had to go in five times a week. That’s especially true for caregivers who may need extra help at home if they go into the office.