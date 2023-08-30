BY Zachary Petit5 minute read

There are many things in life I mourn having forgotten over the years: large swaths of childhood, intermediate geography, basic math. I sometimes even struggle to remember meaningful things from just a handful of months ago. And so it pains me to admit that when prompted with the words “the touch, the feel of cotton . . .” I would immediately and without thought bark out in response, “the fabric of our lives!” And I would immediately and without thought envision the Seal of Cotton logo, a nostalgic stalwart of modern commerce that has somehow retained prime real estate in my brain.

Of course, I’m not alone. According to the research and marketing not-for-profit Cotton Incorporated, 78% of consumers today can recognize the iconic mark. As the logo turns 50 this year, it’s fair to wonder: How the hell did Cotton Incorporated pull that off?! [Photo: Cotton Incorporated] An iconic logo Despite the logo being utterly ubiquitous, there’s a good chance you, like me, know virtually nothing about its history. That’s where Kim Kitchings, Cotton Incorporated’s senior vice president for consumer marketing, and her on-brand Southern drawl, come in. The 1960s and 1970s were an era of consumer textile wars. After decades of cotton dominance, synthetic fibers such as nylon and polyester had exploded in popularity, and the cotton industry had lost half its market share. In response, cotton producers in 1970 banded together with some ad pros and created Cotton Incorporated as a way to plug the plant and convince shoppers to come back to it.

“It really took a concentrated effort to get consumers to think about what they were buying, that they had options like natural fibers,” Kitchings says. “[Cotton Incorporated] said, ‘We need something to identify our brand—to make an agricultural commodity into a consumer brand.’ And that’s how the seal started.” While Kitchings and I did not discuss the fiber’s horrifying historical association to the slave trade in the U.S. (the Cotton Incorporated website doesn’t make mention of it, either), it’s not a stretch of the imagination to think that at the time Cotton Incorporated came about, the material was in need of some image rehabilitation through branding and media campaigns. In any case, Cotton Incorporated’s first CEO, Dukes Wooters, got in touch with the pioneering branding designer Walter Landor to commission an identity that could appear on clothing to showcase that it was made from the fiber—and thus imbued with all the advertised benefits the organization wanted to convey. Landor’s daughter, project manager Susan Landor Keegin, was put on the job. While traveling to California to visit relatives, she saw a cotton field and stopped by. “I picked a bunch, and I brought it back to the office,” she has recounted. “The rigidity of the stem and the softness of the boll . . . I had never seen that.”

Inspired, she crafted a logo featuring just one boll—often mistaken for a tree—rising up from the rooted letterforms of the two Ts in “cotton.” It was first designed in a brown hue as a nod to the soil from which the fluffy fruit springs, and the team even created an animated version of the seal growing forth. (“This was 1973, so it was a very rudimentary video, but this was a new idea, a new way of making a logo,” Landor Keegin has said.) Kitchings says the Landor team ultimately presented 12 options to Cotton Incorporated—but they were so certain about which one would triumph that they had it engraved on drinking glasses prior to the presentation. When it was indeed selected, the glasses (and likely champagne) came out. Landor Keegin has dubbed the seal “a highlight of my life”—and that highlight quickly began to work its way into (sorry) the fabric of ours when it launched in 1973. Kitchings says that initially, the organization paid brands to feature it on their hang tags. It worked: According to Cotton Incorporated, by the end of that first year, 18% of Americans could recognize the seal; in the ’80s, cotton climbed to a market share of 49%, and recognition of the seal spiked to 71%. For comparison, various studies put the McDonald’s logo—one of the most recognizable in the world—in the high-80 and mid-90 percentile.

One critical watershed moment: The song. The one that is permanently imprinted on anyone who was within 50 yards of a TV in the late ’80s and early ’90s. It appeared in a series of campaigns that showcased cotton’s many touchpoints across one’s life—from being swaddled in a cotton blanket as a baby to donning our everyday jeans today. Melodramatic? Probably. Effective? Insanely. “We saw awareness really begin to spike,” Kitchings says. Moreover, “There were really only three [TV] networks, so you were able to get a lot more for your money and a lot more eyeballs and reach and frequency.”

According to Cotton Incorporated, the seal makes consumers more likely to purchase products containing the fiber—and that has proven to be valuable marketing currency for its partners. Today, the seal appears on some 950 brands around the globe, and companies can partner with the organization and carry the seal for free, so long as their product is shown to meet Cotton Incorporated’s standards: 100% cotton for bedding, towels and rugs; 90% for most apparel; 80% for bras; and 75% for socks and hosiery. But that doesn’t hold back some brands from slapping it on anyway. Kitchings says there are constant counterfeit uses of the seal . . . which is perhaps the ultimate acknowledgment of its efficacy. Of course, anything famous enough to become ubiquitous eventually suffers from that ubiquity. You may take those lyrics from “The Fabric of Our Lives” jingle to your grave, but freed from their original context, you may also have no clue what they mean anymore. And thus, Kitchings says the organization is constantly looking for new ways to infuse relevance back into the conversation—think pop-ups, partnerships, and expansion into new audiences, like gamers (after all, what better gaming uniform than a pair of soft cotton sweatpants?). The organization also leans heavily into the sustainability benefits of the fiber, something Kitchings says they touted years ago, but that ideally syncs with culture today. (It’s worth noting that cotton, while more sustainable than polyester, can still be resource intensive.) “We want to make certain that everyone is actively searching for [cotton],” Kitchings says. “We’re really just trying to take the ‘ubiquitous’ out of it so that consumers are like, Oh yeah—maybe I’m not thinking about it, but I am wearing cotton. That helps keep me comfortable. So we do a lot of things like that to make it relevant and to still matter today.”