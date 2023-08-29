4 ways to excel at networking—even if it doesn’t come naturally to you

BY Judith Humphrey3 minute read

Networking holds the key to job-search success. Whether you’re applying for a promotion internally or seeking a job elsewhere, the way you approach contacts will make a huge difference to your success.

There is an art to reaching out to the right person with the right message and the right pitch. My new book, The Job Seeker’s Script, outlines the steps needed to approach the right people in the right way and with the right messages. This article, drawn from the book, provides an overview of the four ways to make successful networking happen. 1. FORGET YOUR FEAR The starting point of successful networking is courage: having the confidence to ask for help. Of course, it can feel scary. But you’re not likely to get the job you want if you don’t get help from well-placed people.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

A job seeker once told me she was afraid of bothering people in positions of authority. But follow the lead of Steve Jobs, who once said, “I’ve never found anybody that didn’t want to help me if I asked them for help.” When he was 12 years old, he cold-called Bill Hewlett, cofounder of Hewlett-Packard, and that call led to a summer internship at HP and helped launch a brilliant career. You can summon the courage to approach senior people by realizing that most of them want to help. They’ve spent their careers asking for help from others, and they want to give back to those who deserve a helping hand. You’ll make them look good if they bring an asset—you—to the firm you are applying to. 2. TARGET INFLUENCERS Next, decide who can best help you. Anyone who is in a position to advise you, recommend you, or give you an insider’s perspective on a specific role would be a good networking target.

If you’re seeking a promotion within your present firm, you’ll likely want to approach your boss, either to discuss a promotion or to share your interest in moving beyond the department. (Of course, you may not want to share this ambition if they would be unsupportive for some reason.) If you’re looking beyond your current company, approach influencers who may know of openings. Do this by cold-emailing them, approaching them in person at a conference or business event, asking a mutual colleague to introduce you, or messaging them on LinkedIn. Make sure this initial inquiry is respectful and positions you as someone worthy of their support. 3. SPEAK WITH CLARITY Once you have arranged a meeting with an influencer, prepare an informal script. The last thing you want to do is blow the opportunity with “ums” and “ahs.” Preparation for these encounters is key.

Script yourself using the “HIRE” model I devised for job search conversations. It consists of the following four elements: Hook: Begin with something that shows respect for that influencer. Inspire: Present an inspiring message—the one idea you want to get across.

advertisement

Reinforce: Give two to three points that reinforce your message. Engage: End with a call to action that defines next steps. Whether you’re meeting with your boss or an influencer, your “pitch” should have these four elements. Prepare it in advance and burn it into your memory. If you find yourself in an off-the-cuff situation—say, in the office corridor, or at a conference—you can use this same template.

This conversational model will allow you to deliver your pitch with purpose and persuasiveness. (For specific examples showing how to use this template in networking conversations, see The Job Seeker’s Script.) 4. CLOSE THE SALE The final step in a successful networking relationship is motivating that person to move forward with support for you. Think of it as closing the sale. When speaking to an influencer, it’s important to know exactly what you want from that individual. The above scripting model encourages you to show respect and inspire with a message or key point. Suppose you’ve done that, and you’ve elaborated on your message with reinforcing points. Now it’s time to move to action.