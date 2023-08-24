how-do-you-become-successful-in-business

BY Fast Company Executive Board7 minute read

While success is attainable at various levels in a person’s career, it doesn’t just happen overnight—you have to work for it. You may even hit some bumps in the road along your journey, but any thought leader who has been in the game for a long time knows that business challenges and even failures are simply a part of the learning process.

Here, 18 Fast Company Executive Board members offer their advice to other professionals who are trying to reach their short-term goals of the moment—both professional and personal. 1. APPLY A SMART PLAN. I recommend applying a SMART plan to achieve goals. Goals should be specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-bound. Once you have your framework, connect with a friend or mentor and ask them to hold you accountable. Finally, while having a plan is essential, I say, “Write it down in pencil.” The world is changing and so are your skills and interests, so you’ll need your plan to be a dynamic one. – Rupal Hollenbeck, Check Point Software Technologies

2. GET CREATIVE. Don’t be afraid to think creatively—outside of the box! When my co-founders and I first started our company, expanding our customer base—beyond our first large customer—was a top priority. So, we threw out the rule book and sent 1,500 handwritten letters to every decision-maker we could think of. And it worked! People opened our letters and saw the power of our technology; the rest is history. – Alex Rinke, Celonis 3. CHERISH DAILY ACCOMPLISHMENTS.

Remember that the small steps matter on the journey to achieve your goals. It’s the everyday work, the diligence, and the focus that moves you forward. Even if you are not celebrating the daily accomplishments, don’t forget that those are what make up your success. – Danielle Paige, Nixon Peabody 4. START WITH THE MOST DIFFICULT TASK FIRST. I think with any goal, you need to start the journey with the end in mind. Draft a plan, prioritize your tasks, and I recommend tackling the most difficult tasks first. The best advice I ever got for this question was, “Eat the frog.” Basically translated, it means if you take the most difficult tasks first, the rest will seem far easier as you move along. – Diane Alsing, Avanade

5. DON’T STOP UNTIL YOU’RE FINISHED. Just keep going—it sounds unbelievably simple, but having the mental strength to remain consistent and trust the process, even when all you feel like doing is giving up, is one of the hardest yet most rewarding skills to master. Don’t stop when you’re tired—stop when you’re finished. – Kindyl Duncan, Massive Alliance 6. BREAK GOALS UP INTO SMALLER PIECES.

The hardest part of being successful is knowing the work doesn’t stop. For some, this realization causes burnout. But the following method has helped me to keep going. Define success, set realistic goals, and celebrate your milestones (big and small.) Breaking goals into smaller pieces will force you to reflect on your progress and failures, enjoy the moments, and reinvigorate you to keep going. – Adrienne Guillory, Usability Sciences Corporation 7. ALIGN YOUR PERSONAL AND BUSINESS GOALS. First, align your personal goals with business goals because if the business performs at its optimal level, you’ll achieve personal goals as well. Next, focus on people. Success is not an isolated event. As the saying goes, “Rising water raises all ships.” Finally, make hard decisions and then execute them with maniacal focus. Many organizations underperform when leaders avoid difficult organizational adjustments. Don’t delay doing the hard work. – Jonathan Groves, Logicalis US

8. STAY AUTHENTIC TO WHO YOU ARE. One size does not fit all. Often, we set goals that seem to be the “right” ones to aspire to, instead of chasing what’s truly personal and authentic. In other words, set identity-based goals (e.g., I’m a constant learner) and translate that into daily habits like reading an article outside of your normal interests. When your goals are a reflection of you, the process of your journey becomes fun and successful. – Padmini Sharma, Jester&Genius 9. DEVELOP YOUR ABILITY TO FOCUS.

Reaching your short-term goals requires you to focus. In today’s world, we are pulled in so many directions, and interruptions seem to be the norm. Successful goal attainment happens when we discipline ourselves to have focused time during the day to mindfully work on the specifics of our goals. We can’t expect success if we don’t invest the time needed to give us the chance to be our best. – Lydotta Taylor, The Edventure Group 10. SET REALISTIC, MEASURABLE GOALS. It’s important to focus on planning and perseverance. Set realistic and measurable goals before breaking them down into steps with a timeline. Stay disciplined, maintain a positive mindset, and embrace challenges as opportunities. Monitor progress, adapt strategies as needed, and celebrate milestones along the way. Persistence plus planning is the key to turning short-term aspirations into tangible achievements. – Allison Ballard, 4SITE by CORT

11. FIND AN ACCOUNTABILITY PARTNER. It takes more than just having a SMART goal and breaking it up into bite-size pieces. Goal attainment is more likely to happen when you share the goal with others and ask for support. Articulating it to others sharpens the goal for you, and also creates an accountability partner to provide support when you get off track. – Steve Dion, Dion Leadership 12. BE KIND TO YOURSELF SO YOU CAN REBUILD SELF-CONFIDENCE.

Short-term goals don’t mean short durations, so grasp the fact that it takes time to do things right. Trust yourself as a leader, believe in the mission, and follow your instinct. You’ll gain trust in the process by carefully and strategically surrounding yourself with the right team, investors, and mentors who will naturally and efficiently help you reach your goals when you start with solid confidence. – Abhilash Patel, Within Health 13. LEAVE ROOM FOR YOUR DREAMS TO COME TRUE. Suit up, show up, and let go of the results. When we become too focused on a specific outcome, we don’t leave room for our dreams to come true in far bigger ways than we could have predicted. The spiritual leader David Hawkins said, “We get what we want when we stop insisting on it.” So keep trying to meet your goals while leaving room for the results to be even better than you’d hoped. – Anna David, Legacy Launch Pad

14. TAKE SOME QUIET TIME TO SIT AND THINK. It’s not enough to remind yourself to be patient. Who has the ability to achieve a level of patience, when the demands on our time have become more acute? Instead, I’ve found it more helpful to integrate more “thinking” time. Because I am the company’s long-term directional leader, it’s a requirement to spend a bit of time every day simply (and quietly) thinking about what comes next for us. – Ivan Illan, AWAIM 15. GET CLEAR ON YOUR OBJECTIVE AND WHETHER IT’S STILL RELEVANT.

As I reflect on what has made me successful in achieving short-term goals, it comes down to three things: 1. Carve out time to write down what it is you want to achieve, by when, and why; 2. Form habits around these goals. Work toward them every day or at least once a week; 3. Constantly challenge yourself as to whether the goal is still relevant. – Nathan Nelson, ADAPTOVATE 16. STAY CONNECTED WITH YOUR PROFESSIONAL AND PERSONAL NETWORK. Find your touchstone. Even with short-term goals, there are challenges, obstacles, and setbacks. While most leaders will often push through it with a natural drive and motivation, it’s still essential to keep the things that matter to you close. For me, it’s my family. Connect professionally and personally with people who can help you stay the course by offering reassurance, advice, or support. – Larry Brinker Jr., BRINKER

17. EMBRACE FAILURES AS LEARNING OPPORTUNITIES. Consistency and perseverance are key. Break your goals down into actionable steps and tackle them daily. Celebrate small wins to maintain motivation. Never underestimate the power of learning; continually acquire new skills and knowledge. Embrace failures as learning opportunities, not setbacks. Lastly, remember to maintain a healthy work-life balance. – Dario Markovic, Eric Javits 18. FIND ACTIVITIES THAT LET YOU RESET AND FOCUS.