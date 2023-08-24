BY Robert Schuetzle3 minute read

Human activities, principally those that result in greenhouse gas emissions, have unequivocally caused global warming, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change. IPCC compared global surface temperatures between the years 2011 and 2020 to those of 1850 through 1900 and found an increase of 1.1°C. The IPCC Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) indicates that current levels of energy use, land use and patterns of consumption and production are unsustainable, and that limiting human-caused global warming requires getting to net zero carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Where are all these emissions coming from? In 2018, the Energy Transitions Commission (ETC) examined the impact of heavy-duty transport (including trucking, shipping, and aviation) and industry (including steel, cement and plastics creation) and found that together, these sectors represent 40% of carbon emissions from the energy systems today. ETC estimates this share will grow to 60% of emissions by 2040 in a 2°C scenario, which is widely viewed as the global community’s accepted limit in temperature increase to prevent significant and potentially catastrophic changes to the planet.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Unlike passenger vehicles, which are rapidly transitioning to hybrid and electric power, many commercial transportation applications are not suitable for electrification today. The weight, energy density, and materials of battery applications (plus the quantities of lithium needed to produce batteries that would be sufficiently large to power ships, jets, and long-haul trucks) are simply prohibitive for many industries. Similarly, retrofitting entire fleets of vessels, vehicles, and the infrastructure to support them would require a staggering amount of capital. Climate experts have indicated that curbing cumulative carbon emissions this decade will largely determine whether warming can be limited to that crucial 2°C. So how do we get these hard-to-abate heavy transit and industrial sectors to net zero? It’s going to take a combination of innovative new technologies and public/private commitments, but electrofuels (also known as eFuels, Power-to-X and Power-to-Liquid) have an important role to play. eFuels are ultra-low carbon synthetic fuels that can be used in any combustion engine that uses petroleum-derived diesel or jet fuel today. They have the same chemical identity as fossil-based fuels, but making them involves a far less carbon-intensive process than extracting and refining petroleum. The ingredients to manufacture eFuels are renewable energy (solar, wind, hydroelectric) and water, combined to make green hydrogen, and captured CO2 that would otherwise be emitted into the atmosphere. There are three primary eFuels products created by electrolyzing green hydrogen and CO2. These are eDiesel, eSAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel), and eNaphtha. Today’s planes, trucks, trains, and ships can run on eDiesel without any modification to a vehicle’s engine and can be transported using existing petroleum fuel transportation infrastructure. eSAF can be dropped into any jet engine and moved and stored in existing infrastructure, too. Naphtha, a petroleum-based product that is used to manufacture chemicals, solvents and plastics, can be replaced with lower carbon eNaphta with no changes to manufacturing systems or machinery.