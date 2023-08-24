It’s Pumpkin Spice Latte season!

The thermometer just hit 95 degrees
And it looks like this heat will never end
“It’s happening already?!” your friend asks
“Yes,” you tell your former friend
You’re already grabbing your fringed coat,
And that park ranger hat from your Williamsburg days
The Ugg boots are still fine
(If they have the fur, that is, otherwise put ‘em away)
It’s August 24th
The season has ended for negronis and rose
There’s only one treat that will satisfy the passions of your palate
The holiest of holies, the Pumpkin Spice Latte.
Yes that’s a week earlier than last year
Why? Because we all need Fall’s Honey™!
Though it may also be ever-so-slightly correlated
With truckloads and truckloads of money.
As you order, try to resist the venti
Because a grande is fine for drinking alone.
When it comes to pumps? Just two
Any more and that shit tastes like acetone.
Iced or hot?
Hot!
Hot, you sinner! Hot!
Why are we even talking about this? Hot!
Now my vote is for oatmilk
And yes, “I STILL WANT THE WHIPPED CREAM”
I know it’s all kinda hypocritical, dear barista
That’s the special flavor of the American Dream.
A dusting of cinnamon,
And don’t spare the nutmeg or clove
“Ah! These are the spices of fall!” you say
No. They are the spices of Starbucks, you imbecile.
These flavors put my head in a frenzy
This Juno filter for my tongue makes me terse
It’s a lot like pumpkin pie, I realize
Just liquid and worse.
Now let’s all pour one out for the green aprons of the world
And no need to be wasteful
You can still lick the orange liquid off the concrete
Frugality is nothing distasteful.
Because the world is burning down
But that’s a problem for another day.
Fire up that Starbucks app
And order yourself that hot, hot pumpkin spice latte.