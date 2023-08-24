It’s Pumpkin Spice Latte season!

BY Mark Wilson1 minute read

The thermometer just hit 95 degrees

And it looks like this heat will never end

“It’s happening already?!” your friend asks

“Yes,” you tell your former friend

You’re already grabbing your fringed coat,

And that park ranger hat from your Williamsburg days

The Ugg boots are still fine

(If they have the fur, that is, otherwise put ‘em away) It’s August 24th

The season has ended for negronis and rose

There’s only one treat that will satisfy the passions of your palate

The holiest of holies, the Pumpkin Spice Latte. Yes that’s a week earlier than last year

Why? Because we all need Fall’s Honey™!

Though it may also be ever-so-slightly correlated

With truckloads and truckloads of money.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

As you order, try to resist the venti

Because a grande is fine for drinking alone.

When it comes to pumps? Just two

Any more and that shit tastes like acetone. Iced or hot?

Hot!

Hot, you sinner! Hot!

Why are we even talking about this? Hot!

Now my vote is for oatmilk

And yes, “I STILL WANT THE WHIPPED CREAM”

I know it’s all kinda hypocritical, dear barista

That’s the special flavor of the American Dream. A dusting of cinnamon,

And don’t spare the nutmeg or clove

“Ah! These are the spices of fall!” you say

No. They are the spices of Starbucks, you imbecile. These flavors put my head in a frenzy

This Juno filter for my tongue makes me terse

It’s a lot like pumpkin pie, I realize

Just liquid and worse.