BY Avinash Tripathi4 minute read

The significance of prioritizing data-driven customer centricity in education cannot be overstated. Today, educational institutions are confronted with a multitude of challenges, including heightened competition, economic uncertainties, and evolving student demographics that bring about changing student needs. To thrive in this landscape, I believe higher education institutions should embrace a customer approach like never before. This entails placing students’ needs at the forefront and utilizing data to gain insights into their desires and requirements, ultimately fostering a relevant student experience. By conceptualizing students as customers and transforming data into insights, we can shift the narrative from the institution as a whole to each individual learner. This shift in perspective can empower institutions to better comprehend their students, identify areas for improvement, and make informed decisions. This is precisely where the concept of data-driven customer centricity comes into play.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Understanding data offers incredible value. However, universities must establish best practices to extract, refine, and leverage data effectively to generate insights that can fuel institutional performance, enhance operational efficiency, and improve student success rates. According to McKinsey research, organizations are investing large amounts of money—trillions of dollars—in order to become more data-driven; nevertheless, only a mere 8% of these organizations have successfully scaled up their analytics capabilities to derive value from their data. Higher education institutions also face challenges in leveraging data analytics to its potential. Despite investments, they have yet to reap the benefits. Nevertheless, universities encounter obstacles when it comes to utilizing data. Let’s go over some of these obstacles:

1. DATA FRAGMENTATION AND GOVERNANCE Student data fragmentation and governance are two important challenges that universities face in the digital age. Data is often compartmentalized across departments, schools, and systems. This fragmentation hinders obtaining a 360-degree understanding of students’ experiences across the student life cycle. To address this, universities should establish a data governance framework that ensures the management of data while also addressing privacy and security concerns. 2. LACK OF DATA LITERACY

There is often a lack of proficiency in data literacy within the education sector, meaning that staff and faculty may not possess the skills to comprehend and utilize data effectively. Universities should also make data literacy a core competency for all students. 3. PERCEIVING DATA ANALYTICS AS A COST CENTER Instead of considering it as an avenue for value addition, many view data analytics solely as a cost center. Consequently, universities may be underutilizing their analytics talent by assigning them tasks that are necessary but not necessarily strategic. This is a missed opportunity, as analytics can be instrumental in driving differentiation and uncovering groundbreaking insights.

4. LACK OF UTILIZATION OF ANALYTICS TALENT To fully leverage the potential of analytics, universities should align their analytics resources with their strategy. This entails ensuring analytics are employed to address the crucial questions universities face, such as improving student success. THE IMPACT OF DATA IN EDUCATION

advertisement

Despite the obstacles, there are ways in which universities can utilize data to enhance their performance. For instance, data can be harnessed to: 1. BOOST STUDENT SUCCESS Machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to identify at-risk students and proactively design tailored interventions to mitigate identified risks. However, these analytics solutions often focus on the dazzle of AI/ML while ignoring the percentage of the actual variance explained by the attributes reflected in the model. In models based on a finite quantity of data, there is a significant gap between the optimal prediction based on what we know and what we know but do not capture. To end up with accurate and actionable predictions, knowing these key variables and interactions is a vital step.

2. DEVELOP STACKABLE MICRO-CREDENTIALS Universities struggling with low enrollments may be considering developing stackable micro-credentials. These credentials are shorter and more focused than traditional degrees, and they can be tailored to the needs of specific students. To ensure success, universities should first understand what skills and knowledge their students are seeking and how these credentials can help them achieve their goals. In addition, universities should utilize data to personalize the student experience by breaking down data barriers and creating a view of each student. By gaining insights into how students learn and what motivates them, universities can create effective learning opportunities.

3. PERSONALIZE THE STUDENT EXPERIENCE Very few universities have yet to harness the full potential of analytics for personalization. However, the potential benefits are significant. By using digital behavior markers to create audience segments, universities can serve up content and messaging that is tailored to the specific needs of each segment. This can help universities attract new students, improve student retention, and boost graduation rates. 4. CALCULATE THE RETURN ON EDUCATIONAL INVESTMENT

To determine the value of education, experts and think tanks employ metrics such as return on educational investment (ROEI). However, these metrics fail to capture the benefits of education for students in relation to its costs. Quantifying the added value of education presents challenges. It encompasses factors like earning potential, better job prospects, and personal growth. Institutions can leverage data and analytics to identify programs with potential for ROEI. It is crucial not to overlook the significance of learning. Underestimated lifelong learning serves as an accomplishment for individuals and a core objective of higher education institutions. Lifelong learners tend to secure employment, earn higher salaries, find job satisfaction, engage in their communities, and make positive contributions to society.