What CEOs should learn from the failure of Ron DeSantis

BY Dan Schwerin and Nick Merrill3 minute read

Governor Ron DeSantis is losing his war on “woke capitalism.” New data shows how badly he misjudged his signature issue, and helps explain why his presidential campaign is floundering. For CEOs wary of right-wing backlash, now is the time to learn from his mistakes and think twice before walking away from commitments on sustainability and inclusion.

DeSantis often brags about how he punished the Walt Disney Co. for daring to speak out against his so-called Don’t Say Gay law in Florida. He also yanked funding for a new Tampa Bay Rays practice facility after the baseball team tweeted about gun violence prevention in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre, and he threatened to sue Anheuser-Busch over its marketing partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender TikTok star. These intimidation tactics—along with efforts by Republican-led states to penalize banks and asset managers for considering the impact of climate change in their investment calculations, and a new wave of lawsuits targeting corporate diversity and inclusion programs—have had a chilling effect in boardrooms across the country. Fewer CEOs are talking about efforts to green their supply chains or diversify their workforces. Many are afraid they’ll become the next punching bag on Fox News or get hauled before a congressional committee. But the “war on woke” is falling flat. And new survey results should serve as a wake-up call to nervous CEOs. According to a recent poll from Weber Shandwick, large majorities of consumers expect companies to take public positions on climate change, racism, and gun violence.

About 65% of employees also say companies have a responsibility to speak up on important issues—and that number has actually gone up 7 points since December. And a recent poll from The New York Times found that only 38% of Republican voters said they would prefer a candidate vowing to fight “woke” companies, compared to 52% who would back “a candidate who says that the government should stay out of deciding what corporations should support.” To be sure, there are still risks when companies get caught up in culture war controversies, as Disney, Anheuser-Busch, and Target found out the hard way. But many corporate leaders have taken the wrong lessons from these experiences. Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek got into trouble in Florida because he wrongly believed he could avoid taking a position on an issue that mattered deeply to his employees. Facing an internal revolt, he then flip-flopped. Instead of communicating clear and consistent values, he projected weakness and inconsistency. It’s no wonder a bully like DeSantis saw an opportunity to score political points. Anheuser-Busch and Target, which both came under fire for inclusive marketing that welcomed LGBTQ+ consumers, also failed to stick by their values and caved quickly. That only invited more attacks.

By contrast, companies that are consistent and authentic about their values tend to thrive. When Nike ran an ad in 2018 featuring the quarterback and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick, enraged conservatives called for a boycott. But Nike stood by Kaepernick and his protest against systemic racism. The company’s sales and stock price both soared. There may be no company more activist than Patagonia. You might expect it to be highly polarizing. Instead, it’s the most respected brand in America, according to the Axios-Harris poll, drawing praise from both liberals and conservatives for its strong leadership. Having worked with companies like Nike and Patagonia, we’ve seen firsthand that the most effective corporate leaders are clear about their core values, develop frameworks that help them decide when and how to engage on controversial issues, and understand that they have responsibilities not just to shareholders but also to employees, customers, communities, and the planet.