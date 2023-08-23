startup-incubators-vs-accelerator-programs-9-factors-to-consider

BY Fast Company Executive Board3 minute read

There are a variety of resources available for new entrepreneurs to consider when they are just starting out and trying to grow a successful business in their market. Associating your business with either a startup incubator or accelerator program is one idea to consider if you are looking for opportunities to connect with mentors, technology tools, and more to elevate your organization to its next level.

We asked nine experts from Fast Company Executive Board to each discuss one factor that every rising leader should consider when they are weighing their options about which route to take. 1. END RESULTS YOU’RE HOPING TO ACHIEVE Incubators are for early-stage firms where your product might not be ready to launch, while accelerators are for those ready to enter a growth phase, raise funds, and scale. A key consideration is to decide what result you want to achieve at the end of the program. Look for the right mentors, corporate or public sector backers who may become future buyers, VC engagement and those who have been through the program. – Stephen Feline, London & Partners

2. TECHNOLOGICAL OPTIONS FOR INFORMATION MANAGEMENT AND SECURITY Whether you’re working with an incubator or accelerator, the early decisions your business makes about technology can have a huge impact on company success. Both incubators and accelerators can help you find the right information management and information security options to start off strong and position your business for growth for years to come. – Christina Robbins, Digitech Systems 3. RESOURCES NEEDED TO DEVELOP YOUR PRODUCT OR SERVICE

The main thing to consider when applying for incubator and accelerator programs is whether you need resources to develop your product or service. If you require assistance with designing or developing a product, an incubator program is the best choice. If you have a solid product or service that has already had some success, consider applying for an accelerator program. – Reuben Yonatan, GetVoIP 4. SUPPORT NETWORKS AND THE ABILITY TO MOVE FORWARD In addition to being the CEO at BrandON Media, I operate a company called 787 Coffee. At 787 Coffee, we haven’t gone through a startup incubator or accelerator program, but we recognize the value of these opportunities for rising leaders and startups. I personally participated in the EY Accelerator program, and it provided invaluable resources, support, and networking opportunities. Rising leaders should join a program that will give them support to move forward and achieve long-term success. – Brandon Pena,BrandON Media Group

5. YOUR FOUNDATION OF GOALS, VALUES, AND PROCEDURES In our experience from being a part of an incubator program, we received industry-specific mentoring, guidance, and resources to help nurture our team and point us in the right direction. When considering an accelerator, be sure you are ready to grow and that you have a solid company footing through goals, values, and, in some cases, procedures. – Jimmy St. Louis, Franchise123 6. RECOGNITION OF YOUR STRENGTHS AND WEAKNESSES

Try to understand your strengths and weaknesses. Once you’re able to recognize those areas, find an incubator or accelerator program that will complement you and your startup. – Marc Butterfield, First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) 7. PROGRAM SUCCESSES AND TRACK RECORDS Look into the organization’s past successes and track record. There are so many programs out there, but it all comes down to results. Which ones brought the startups to the next phase (too early to be concerned about exit)? Which ones have lined them up with the right people, investors, or teams? They all promise the moon, but it is the deliverables that speak loudest. – Doug Lui, Aptera Motors

8. QUALIFICATIONS AND ABILITY TO COMMIT Do you have enough traction to benefit from an incubator and potentially bring value to the incubator? What knowledge, skill, technical, or other gaps are you seeking to fill through the relationship, and, given those, is the incubator you are targeting a good match? Have you spoken with several founders who have been through incubators to understand what success requires? Are you ready to commit? – Amy Radin, Pragmatic Innovation Partners LLC 9. VISION FOR LONG-TERM SELF-SUPPORT