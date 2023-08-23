BY Fast Company Executive Board2 minute read

Oftentimes, when business begins to pick up the pace and executives are able to maintain positive outcomes on their bottom line objectives, quarter over quarter, there’s a sudden temptation to push the brand of products further to improve or expand upon its current offerings.

But depending on the economic climate in the overall industry, sometimes it’s worth treading lightly and putting on the brakes to take your time and conduct further research before getting too far in over your head. Here, eight Fast Company Executive Board members each offer one tip for brand leaders to help them carefully evaluate their existing products or services and identify opportunities for improvement or expansion. 1. TAKE CUSTOMER FEEDBACK SERIOUSLY.

It’s essential to always listen to your customers. At my organization, we take customer feedback very seriously, and with a proper internal ticketing system, like Jira, we are able to log those requests and evaluate whether or not they fit into the long-term vision of our products and services. – Toni Ann Careccio, PortPro 2. ENGAGE CREATIVELY ON SOCIAL MEDIA. Find creative ways to engage with your consumers. Talk to them on social media, meet them where they’re at, and turn field marketing events into opportunities to gather consumer insights and learn more about what’s working for them and what isn’t. Most importantly, bring your customers into your innovation process. – Beau Oyler, Enlisted Design

3. STRENGTHEN YOUR CROSS-DEPARTMENTAL COLLABORATIONS. Make friends with your product and customer success counterparts. There’s gold to be found in the data. Product telemetry, wishlist requests, product and customer advisory boards, multidimensional customer health, and cohort analysis for churned customers provide a wealth of insight. Finally, go through the customer journey yourself by identifying friction points and “aha!” moments to unlock growth. – Karen Budell, Totango 4. USE THE KANO MODEL.

Brand leaders should use the Kano model and look for ways to delight their customers with new and innovative features while monitoring the existing features of the product or service to maintain customer satisfaction. This consistent exercise enables product managers and marketers to better understand and measure customers’ emotional responses and maps out critical areas for improvement. – Chad Engelgau, Acxiom 5. START WITH THE BASICS. Completely overhauling a company’s product or service offerings can be time-consuming and expensive, and potentially pose challenges to the existing customer base if you are “chasing” the shiny new trend. Instead, begin with the basics: customer and client needs, how your products or services differentiate from competitors, and how those offerings can be proactive, not reactive. When you react, then you are likely too late. – Stephanie Harris, PartnerCentric

6. ENCOURAGE CONSUMERS TO REVIEW, TEST, AND PLAY. Create a product playground. You can facilitate product play sessions with consumers at home, near the store, in-store, or upon arrival to see how they live and experience your product or service. Learn through play by enabling consumers to review, test, and play with existing products. Then​ put consumers in the designer’s seat to sketch and co-create new ways to improve or enhance the product experience. ​- Val Vacante, dentsu 7. AUDIT SIMILAR INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES.