The FAA is eyeing new commercial crew regulations

The FAA is working on new rules aimed at ensuring the safety of commercial crew flights.

In a notice of proposed rulemaking issued last week, the FAA suggested a few new regulations to be officially incorporated into the U.S. Commercial Space Launch Competitiveness Act (CSLCA), mainly focusing on definitions and safety training for government astronauts.

A job for the professionals

In the notice, the FAA makes a clear distinction between government astronauts—i.e., those trained by NASA and either employed by the government or a partner government—and other participants in human spaceflight.

Much of the proposed rules revolve around incorporating this definition into the CLSCA and clarifying the responsibilities of government astronauts on commercial flights, depending on whether they are playing a critical safety role on those flights.