Neptune’s dark spot was imaged for the first time by Earth’s telescopes. This is what they found

Scientists have imaged one of Neptune’s elusive dark spots from an Earth- based telescope for the first time —and discovered that these mysterious features may be a particle layer below the ice and haze of the planet’s atmosphere.

This particular dark spot, identified by Hubble in 2018, is wider than the Atlantic Ocean on Earth. It’s not the first one we’ve observed on the ice giant, though. Voyager 2 was the first spacecraft to discover the planet’s “Great Dark Spot” during its flyby in 1989; that spot disappeared by the time Hubble imaged the planet in 1994. But we’ve since uncovered many more.

These kinds of dark phenomena on planets aren’t uncommon. Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, the most famous spot in our solar system, is a raging storm in the gas giant’s southern hemisphere. It’s been shrinking over the past century, but it’s still large enough to hold all of Earth inside it. Other planets, including Saturn and Uranus, have spots as well.

This image shows Neptune observed with the MUSE instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope. A dark spot can be seen to the upper-right. [Image: ESO/P. Irwin et al.]

Scientists previously thought the dark spots on Neptune might be holes within the ice giant’s methane cloud tops, allowing us a peek into the planet’s lower atmosphere. But scientists haven’t been able to study these spots in any real detail because they’re not permanent fixtures.