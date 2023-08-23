Maui wildfires: New report puts the economic toll at up to $6 billion—and it’s still rising

The Maui wildfires that wrought devastation on the Hawaiian island earlier this month have resulted in several terrible tolls on the population. First is the human toll. As Axios notes , the official death toll stands at 115, but up to 1,100 people are still missing on the island, so authorities expect that number to rise.

Second is the economic toll on the island, which is harder to put concrete numbers on. But a new report from global catastrophe risk modeling firm Moody’s RMS has come up with an estimate that puts the economic losses as a result of the fires at between $4 billion and $6 billion. Moody’s RMS says this estimate “reflects property damage, contents, and business interruption, across residential, commercial, industrial, automobile, and infrastructure assets.”

The firm says most of the economic losses incurred were in the town of Lahaina, which is a tourism, commercial, and economic center on the island. Wildfires burned in Lahaina for at least 12 hours, during which time 2,100 acres were engulfed and almost 2,200 structures were destroyed. The value of the property that was destroyed in Lahaina alone totals between $2.5 billion and $4 billion.

The small bit of good news surrounding the economic losses is that Moody’s RMS estimates that approximately 75% or more of the constructs damaged are expected to be covered by insurance. The bad news is that Moody’s RMS’s estimate of economic losses doesn’t factor in macroeconomic factors that further compound the economic toll, including an “expected reduction in the island’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), government payments, or additional social costs due to the wildfires,” the company notes.