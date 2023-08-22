The UPS contract with a $21-an-hour minimum wage is now official

BY Kim Kelly6 minute read

UPS workers just voted to approve their new union contract, with 86% of voters approving. For months, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters was the dominant story in news coverage about the ongoing summer strike wave, and for good reason: If the 340,000 workers they represent at the United Parcel Service (UPS) had chosen to go out on strike this summer, it would have had a truly massive impact on the nation’s economy. UPS workers deliver over 24 million packages per day, and carry a full 6% of the country’s GDP in their instantly recognizable trucks.

Without the UPS Teamsters, the global flow of commerce shuts down—and to be clear, this is a good thing. Workers need bargaining chips, and so UPS workers have a big one, one which put them in a much stronger position than most workers are when contract negotiations break down. Strikes are meant to be disruptive, and workers should be able to use the threat of shutting down services as leverage against the boss; that’s how they win, especially when they’re going up against massive corporations with deep-pocketed, anti-union executives. That deck is not stacked evenly. UPS CEO Carol Tomé brought home $19 million last year; for stark comparison, one of the major demands from UPS workers was a living wage of $25 per hour. That disparity was only one point fueling the Teamsters’ determination to bring home not only a good contract, but “the best contract in UPS history,” as Teamsters general president Sean M. O’Brien has repeatedly emphasized. This contract was a major test for O’Brien himself, who swept into office on a reform slate in internal Teamster elections 2022. His presidency is a direct result of internal organizing from the rank-and-file Teamsters for a Democratic Union movement, and many have hoped that TDU’s victory signaled a new, more aggressive chapter for the union that had, in the past, been accused of settling for contracts that didn’t do enough for its members. For the past year, O’Brien has worked hard to show his members that the era of sweetheart deals and major concessions is over. The Teamsters went into the UPS contract fight ready for a brawl, and the union spent months very publicly preparing for a strike. According to the Teamsters’ timeline, planning began back in August 2022 and ramped up considerably as the deadline approached for their current contract with UPS’s expiration date at the end of July.

The union made early gains in bargaining on its noneconomic proposals, which included UPS conceding to demands like adding air-conditioning to the company’s fleet of delivery vehicles. But it was obvious that the real fight would come when it was time to talk money. Union leadership had promised to deliver better pay for all workers, eliminate a two-tier wage system (which enabled the company to pay and treat part-time workers unfairly), increase full-time jobs, resolve safety and health concerns, and provide stronger protections against managerial harassment. On July 5, contract negotiations broke down between UPS and the union’s negotiating team (which, for the first time, included rank-and-file workers instead of just union leaders) when the company refused to present its “last, best, and final offer” to the union, pleading poverty over the wage increases and improvements the union was demanding. In response, the Teamsters ratcheted up their practice pickets, wherein members and supporters rallied to show strength and send a message to their employers that they were ready and willing to hit the picket line. President O’Brien re-emphasized his promise that if an agreement was not reached before July 31, all 340,000 of his members would hit the bricks. Finally, on July 19, UPS negotiators caved, and asked to restart negotiations. On July 25, Teamsters leadership announced that they had reached a tentative agreement with UPS, and recommended that membership vote to ratify the deal. The biggest strike of the year was called off, and the details of the proposed new five-year contract were sent to the membership for consideration.

So, did the Teamsters win? The union’s leadership has been downright effusive about the gains and changes in the proposed new contract, which would deliver $30 billion in new wages (including a $21 hourly-wage floor), increases alongside a litany of other improvements, including new protections against excessive heat and limits on forced overtime and driver surveillance. The union achieved one of its major priorities, the elimination of the tiered classification system (which junior drivers who work Tuesdays through Saturdays—called 22.4 workers—were paid $6 less per hour and subject to more irregular hours and forced overtime than their other coworkers). Under the new contract, those 22.4 workers will be immediately reclassified. But it must be noted that the contract will also essentially create another new classification for part-time workers (about half of the Teamsters at UPS are part time, and work inside the warehouses handling packages), because new workers will end up making an hourly base wage of $21 per hour, lower than those hired prior to the contract vote. They will still be making more than they would have made otherwise, when part-time workers were making as little as $16.20, but that base rate falls short of the $25 the union had aimed to win for these workers. (In 2022, UPS made $100 billion in profit.) Barry Eidlin, an associate professor of sociology at McGill University and the author of Labor and the Class Idea in the United States and Canada, analyzed the contract language for Jacobin and wrote that it contains, “real, significant gains, but that has left some rank-and-file Teamster activists feeling that they could have won more.” Teamster members who were dissatisfied with the tentative agreement launched a grassroots Vote No campaign called Teamsters Mobilize, which focused on raising the pay rate for part-time workers. “The contract does not go far enough,” Jose Negrete, a 25-year part-time worker in Anaheim, California, and Teamsters Mobilize member, told Reuters.

But despite their efforts, the contract passed with 86% voting yes on August 22, which the union says is the highest percentage voting to ratify a contract in the history of the Teamsters at UPS. As Eidlin wrote, “The tentative agreement announced at UPS would be far and away the best contract ever negotiated at UPS—even compared to the 1997 contract won after a historic strike.” Despite its flaws, the wide range of improvements and wage increases contained in the new contract will undoubtedly benefit the hundreds of thousands of UPS workers who were so ready to fight for what they deserved. It has inspired rank-and-file members to continue organizing across industries, including at Amazon; in California, Teamster members who work as delivery drivers for the corporate behemoth have been picketing at various Amazon locations since June, and the union has made clear that it has the company in its organizing crosshairs. The example that the Teamsters’ set here also lit a fire under the rest of the labor movement, who have been shown the kind of big wins that are possible when workers stand together and refuse to back down. And in five years’ time when the contract runs out once again, the Teamsters will be back—and ready to rumble.