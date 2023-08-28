BY Mark Wilson6 minute read

I’m about 25 seconds into testing Rooms, and I already know it’s dangerous. The unreleased iOS app features adorable, isometric rooms. Exactly one on your screen at a time. You may find yourself in a hip coffee shop, visiting at a conveyor-belt sushi bar, or diving underwater in a coral reef . . . in the front row of a TED Talk, sitting in a pizza parlor, or surrounded by pipes and blocks that look uncannily like a Mario Bros. set.

With the flick of a thumb, there’s always a new room to discover. Sometimes it’s just a cute room. Sometimes it’s an escape room, necessitating you to tap around objects to reveal a key or button to find your way out (perhaps to another room just waiting through the door). Sometimes it’s a surprise, like a fortune-telling machine, with a Zoltar-like animatronic psychic who promises to divine an answer to any question you ask. Sometimes it’s a complete twist—like a rich music sequencer that allows you to build beats in the app, nearly abandoning the concept of a room altogether. Rooms is the first app by a startup called Things—founded by Jason Toff, a veteran of Vine, Twitter, Google, and Facebook/Meta, who has a reputation for building experimental VR, gaming, and media creation apps inside big companies. Toff gave up this life in 2021 and decided to take a few months to learn the ins and outs of 3D-modeling software while planning his next move. 3D interfaces were the future, he mused, whether they were in video games, AR headsets, or some strange amalgamation of media we couldn’t imagine yet but would constitute the next internet. But 3D creation was still terrible, he quickly realized, requiring the same old “cut this rectangle out of this cylinder” interface to make shapes, and painstakingly rendering these scenes on your computer.

“I grew up in the late ’90s using Geocities. I made a website! That’s how you made the internet!” Toff recalls. “Then I think to my kids: Are they going to be able to shape this new internet if they have to learn Cinema 4D? No way. That was the genesis of the company.” Toff raised a $10 million seed round, and with a team of his dream programmers, began building about half a dozen different pieces of experimental 3D game design software—culminating in something that looked like an easier-to-play Minecraft. “It was a cool, interesting thing, but I didn’t have the confidence at the time to do what I thought we should do, and I had people offering reasonable arguments against anything,” he says with a laugh, noting the unique challenges of working with a lot of senior-level people on a project. The economy tanked, and his dream team of developers meant he was burning through his seed round quickly, so he downsized the ten-person team to three.

“I was like, we’ll reset, I’ll do the design myself, and I let go of everyone but two engineers,” Toff says. “For the last year I’ve been building what I think is neat, and what we want personally, which has no logical basis but has proven to feel good as we’ve done it more and more.” He still doesn’t know why, but a vision of an isometric room popped into his head, and it just felt right. Rather than design small objects or entire worlds, building a room “felt like a Goldilocks middle ground,” Toff says. After all, people already love building spaces in games like The Sims or Animal Crossing. But creation games like Dreams can get so big and complicated they become overwhelming. Toff also liked the idea of doors serving as metaphorical hyperlinks. Much like websites link to other websites, he imagined rooms linking users to other rooms—his vision for an internet in 3D, though he’s reasonably hesitant to call it a “metaverse.”

After Toff decided on this new direction, his team spent nine months working on an online room builder (and the following three months after that working on the iOS app). With no technical knowledge, you can drag thousands of premade objects into position and tap on them to get a full customization panel. If you want a ball to bounce in place, you can select that option in a drop-down. But if you can code, then you can actually program exactly what you want to happen. (Cleverly, Rooms uses the same programming language as the megahit game platform Roblox). If you prefer to build something yourself, no problem, you can import images and textures right into your room, plus there’s a voxel editor (voxels are just 3D pixels) for building any object you like, block by block. But the brilliance of Rooms is that you don’t need to ever build a room to enjoy the app, much like you never need to tweet to get value from Twitter/X. Rooms just has that irresistible, flick-for-new-thing flow that makes it hard to put down.

Right now, Rooms are pretty simple creations. They’re basically rooms with some objects you can tap on to make them turn on (imagine making toast in a tiny toaster, or flipping on a lamp). A whole market of “cozy gamers” enjoy these calming interfaces, and no doubt there’s an audience for this within the Rooms user base. But it’s pretty clear the community is still experimenting to figure out this medium and what it can do. That’s fair. The app has only a few thousand people using it right now in prerelease beta. We’re barely seeing what the creative public could do with the medium. That said, I wondered if Toff is worried that these little isometric rooms could provide too constraining of an experience. This is the dance of social media, after all: Give just the right constraints to make something easy to take part in and consume, without limiting it so much that the medium becomes meaningless. Tweets launched by limiting the number of characters you could type. Instagram initially let you post only in squares with no portrait or video. So I pose the question to Toff: Is he worried that these rooms might paint his users into a box?

In short, his answer is no, and he offers an example of how these rooms can contain more than you’d think. “So we’re working on comments. But where do we put comments? We’ve used every corner of the UI,” he says. “We realized, we can make things contain comments, so you don’t have to add in the UI.” Toff teases all sorts of other functions and tools he plans to build into Rooms: A camera tool will allow users to create mini movies of their spaces, actually floating the camera through the space rather than being confined to an isometric view; and a generative AI integration will allow laypeople to code rich interactions. (Toff demos the feature, in which all you do is highlight an object and type “make this ball bounce” to get the code.) As mixed-reality platforms like the Apple Vision Pro launch, Toff imagines that people will be able to stand in these rooms in a fully immersive, 1:1 scale. And if you’d like to make a room but avoid the desktop, Toff teases that he imagines Rooms creation could be pretty fun, if simplified, on mobile. He suggests that building on your phone “could almost be like Wordle—here are today’s blocks, go make something. We don’t need to have feature parity across each platform.”