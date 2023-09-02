12 personal growth strategies that will level up your leadership

BY Featured7 minute read

Twelve seasoned leaders, including CEOs, founders, and directors share the personal growth strategies that have shaped their leadership journey. From the foundational resilience of stoicism to the game-changing impact of cultural intelligence, these leaders reveal the strategies that have significantly influenced their leadership style and effectiveness. Dive into their experiences and learn how these strategies can also impact your leadership journey.

Stoicism For me, understanding the principles of stoicism was key to developing a level-headed and robust mindset to face challenges. Stoicism is a philosophy that emphasizes personal ethics and virtues like wisdom, courage, and self-discipline. When unexpected hurdles come up, I don’t dwell on what’s out of my control. Instead, I focus on my response by maintaining resilience and clarity. This attitude has helped me transform stressful situations into growth opportunities. So, it all comes down to how you manage your reactions and emotions, and it’s definitely something I recommend to every aspiring leader.

Bayu Prihandito, psychology expert, life coach, founder, Life Architekture Mentorship Before assuming the role of a startup CEO, I had the opportunity to work in a company that had a well-established mentoring program. Being paired with a senior member of the team who served as my mentor proved to be invaluable. Having access to a mentor who could provide guidance, share their expertise, and offer advice on leadership allowed me to make significant progress in honing my leadership skills. We used to have regular conversations, and I gained insights into effective team management, decision-making, and navigating complex business challenges.

The mentorship program created a supportive environment where I could openly discuss my aspirations, concerns, and professional development goals. My mentor provided constructive feedback, challenged my perspectives, and helped me broaden my leadership capabilities. Luciano Colos, founder and CEO, PitchGrade Deliberate boredom Deliberate boredom involves carving out a dedicated chunk of time each day to disconnect from all distractions, including email and iPhone, to embrace silence.

At first, this discipline was incredibly challenging to cultivate. I struggled to sit quietly for even 10 minutes, wrestling with the need to fill every moment with activity. But with persistence, I can now comfortably disconnect for an hour, fully immersed in solitude. This deliberate boredom provokes an internal dialogue, allowing time for reflection and clear-headed decision-making. Since I started this practice, our company has experienced significant growth, almost doubling in size. While it’s hard to attribute all of this growth solely to this method, I believe it’s played a substantial role. Anyone can do it: just turn off all the gadgets, close the door, and sit quietly for the next five minutes.

Vladislav Podolyako, founder and CEO, Folderly Embracing challenges When I was younger, I held off on great opportunities because I felt I hadn’t grown enough to pull them off successfully. When I finally decided to take the leap and co-found my business, I realized that feeling out of my depth was a sign I was on the right path. When you’re out of your depth, you grow exponentially. You face challenges and adversity that help you become the leader you want to be sooner.

Don’t wait for growth and think bigger, earlier. Jack Underwood, CEO and cofounder, Circuit Active listening Practicing active listening has helped me foster stronger relationships, build trust, and make informed decisions.

In a specific example, during a team meeting, one of my team members expressed concerns about an upcoming project. Instead of immediately jumping in with solutions or dismissing their concerns, I chose to practice active listening. I gave my full attention, maintained eye contact, and asked open-ended questions to understand their perspective better. Through active listening, I realized that their concerns were valid and had the potential to impact the project’s success. I acknowledged their input and thanked them for raising their concerns. This approach not only made the team members feel heard and valued but also encouraged others to share their thoughts. Trey Ferro, CEO, Spot Pet Insurance

Vulnerability Embracing vulnerability has significantly shaped my leadership at Authors On Mission. In business, vulnerability is often seen as a weakness, but I view it differently. It fosters trust, open dialogue, and innovation within my team. It’s not about displaying weaknesses but cultivating an environment of authenticity and mutual support. By openly discussing my challenges, I encourage others to do the same, creating a culture of continuous learning. This approach also allows for deeper connections with our clients, as they seek a partner who understands their journeys, not just a service provider. Through vulnerability, we not only impact personal growth but also build a business that genuinely serves our authors. We are not just writing books; we are helping our authors create a lasting legacy.

Vikrant Shaurya, CEO, Authors On Mission Self-Compassion In January 2023, my daughter was diagnosed with leukemia. As I balanced my role as chief people officer, podcaster, wife, and mom to my other kids, I felt like I was constantly failing on all levels. I came across the work of Kristin Neff while doing research for my podcast to try to answer the question of how I was going to use this opportunity to turn self-defeat into a serious self-growth moment. Her initial assessment helped to give me permission to ask for and take space when I needed it. Finding my way to greater self-compassion has allowed me to be a better leader and head of the people team for a national-level mental health organization. We now integrate this work into our wellness content and education given the challenging emotional work that our employees navigate.

Stacie Baird, chief people officer, Community Medical Services Curiosity and growth mindset I attribute a large portion of my success to my curiosity and growth mindset. I’ve always been a “change junkie,” continually looking for ways to unearth inefficiencies and striving to improve them. This passion for continuous improvement has profoundly shaped my career choices and my current role as a facilitator, where I guide companies through change daily. This philosophy is rooted in a deep respect for the emergent qualities of the world around us and a fundamental understanding that it is impossible to come close to understanding everything. This frame of mind has aligned me to a posture of inquiry vs. advocacy. When ardent advocacy is replaced with rigorous inquiry, new pathways, and connections are established, which lead to innovation or resiliency in times of great challenge

In my experience, hard work, dedication, and persistence often lead to what seem like “overnight” transformations. It’s only after tirelessly working towards a change, does it occur, as if by magic. Douglas Ferguson, president, Voltage Control Therapy It’s been said that what we avoid may benefit our well-being the most.

That’s the role therapy has played in my life by offering me a safe, empowering space to be and process all aspects of my life. I’ve realized that I lead better when I pursue my best self. When prioritizing my total wellness, those I lead get the best versions of me and vice versa. Therapy is an excellent tool for leaders to unpack how they navigate life—making decisions, connecting with others, addressing fears, and setting a vision.

When I think about my journey, investing in therapy has helped me be more authentic, vulnerable, and accountable to my team. It is a priceless mirror moment that calls me to higher ground. Chelsea C. Williams, founder and CEO, Reimagine Talent Co. ‘ASAP’ achievements The biggest lesson I’ve learned since starting my business which has carried over into my personal life is: Do the hard things, voluntarily, sooner.

Whether it’s an important task that I don’t want to do, or a tough conversation with my spouse, anytime I can sense myself wanting to avoid something and take an easier path, I think of that mantra and it motivates me to take action. We all know that hard things don’t go away, they just get worse. And reframing challenges that I want to avoid as opportunities that need to be tackled ASAP has helped my business and personal life avoid turning molehills into mountains. Brett Ungashick, CEO and CHRO, OutSail

Clarity Clarity has been the most significant component of my leadership journey as a small business owner. Twelve years ago, I set on the entrepreneurship path to build a legacy in the world of business. Along the way, there were highs and lows in all aspects of my attempt to become an effective leader. About halfway through, I realized that in order to lead a business, I needed to get clear about who I was, what I wanted, how I was going to do it, and most importantly the people that I needed to entrust along the way. I lead any and every engagement, project, conversation, or interaction, whether personal or professional with clarity first.

Clarity drives societies and gives us the foundation on which to build and stand during our most challenging moments in life. Clarity which leads to purpose is the single most important factor in life. Amore Philip, director of Public Relations, Apples & Oranges Public Relations Cultural intelligence Being biracial and a military brat, my leadership journey has been shaped by diverse experiences. Embracing cultural intelligence has significantly impacted me. It helps me understand and appreciate different perspectives, leading with empathy and inclusivity.