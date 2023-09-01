How mental shortcuts can help us avoid burnout

BY Amantha Imber5 minute read

Wharton professor and organizational psychologist Adam Grant is well known for being a giver. He even wrote the book on it called Give and Take about the benefits of being a giver.

But owing to his high profile, Grant receives more requests for his time than he could possibly accept. So how does a self-described giver decide when to say yes versus no? “I used to try to say yes to everyone and to everything,” Grant told me. “But I found that that was impossible as I got busier as my profile was raised outside the ivory tower. I just didn’t have enough hours in the day to fulfill all the requests that were coming in.” Grant ended up coming up with a set of heuristics, which is perhaps not surprising, as we psychologists love them. Heuristics are a set of mental shortcuts that allow us to make decisions and solve problems more efficiently.

Grant’s heuristics mirrored what he had studied during the research phase for Give and Take, when he had looked at the differences between people who were successful or failed givers. Successful givers, he discovered, are productively generous, while failed givers are too selfless and end up getting burned by the takers whom they have the misfortune of dealing with. To be productively generous, Grant is thoughtful about who he helps.

“For me, I have a hierarchy of people that I’m trying to support. It’s family first, students second, colleagues third, everyone else fourth. At some point, I realized that friends were not on that list and I felt really bad about it. But then I realized my goal in a friendship is not to be helping the person, it’s to be a friend.” Grant also recognizes that he is not going to be equally generous to everyone. He became comfortable with the fact that his colleagues may think that he is less generous than his students do. “I did not become a professor to try to inspire other professors. I became a professor because I wanted to have an impact on students in the same way that I was really influenced by the great teachers that I had. I wanted to try to pay that forward.” Grant also considers how and when he helps. “That basically breaks down to saying, ‘Look, I want to help when I can add unique value and when it does not detract from my energy or my ability to get my own work done,'” he explained. To work this out, Grant reviewed all the different ways he was saying yes to people and tried to figure out which ones he enjoyed and excelled at.

“If people were asking for help in domains where I didn’t feel like I had a unique contribution to make, or it was exhausting me, I knew that over time that meant I was going to have less impact.” Grant ended up homing in on two commonalities. One was knowledge sharing. “There’s almost nothing that brightens my inbox more than somebody reaching out and saying, ‘I had this question about something related to work psychology. Has anybody ever studied fill-in-the-blank?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, there’s a chance to take all that esoteric information that I’m collecting from academic journals and share it with somebody who might be curious about it or who can apply it in some way.'” The other way Grant believed he was uniquely placed to help people was through making mutually beneficial introductions. “I feel like by virtue of the kind of work that I do, I get to interact with lots of different industries and kinds of people. It’s just really fun to connect the dots between two people who could help each other or who could create something really meaningful together. I’ve tried to focus on those requests and that means that when somebody reaches out and it’s not in one of those buckets, I’ll let them know that their request is not in my wheelhouse, but if I could be helpful by sharing knowledge or by making an introduction, then I’d be happy to do that.” Several weeks after I first interviewed Grant on the How I Work podcast, I witnessed his process in action. A close collaborator of his from Wharton, Reb Rebele, was about to move to Melbourne, where I am based. Grant sent me a glowing four-page professional reference (yes, four pages! Single spacing!) he had written about Reb, and asked if he could connect us. I wrote back and said please introduce us immediately, if not sooner. And more than two years later, I still catch up with Reb every couple of months and always leave our catch-ups feeling enriched and intellectually stimulated. And also, thankful that Grant practices what he preaches.