Looking for a job right now? Get ready to ride the September Surge

If you’ve been perusing TikTok, Instagram, or the platform formerly known as Twitter, you may have seen the hashtag, # SeptemberSurge . That’s the term for the period after Labor Day when some career experts suggest hiring managers ramp up their efforts to acquire new talent. The latest U.S. jobs report suggests that the market isn’t quite as hot as it was, so job seekers will need to be mindful of challenges and consider tapping their network or even a career pivot to get ahead.

If you’re planning to hunt for another position, you’ll want to update your résumé, craft a compelling cover letter, and brush up on your interview skills. But first, you need to ask yourself six questions, according to contributor Judith Humphrey. “You don’t want to waste your time—and everyone else’s—by applying randomly for 400 or 200 jobs. This leads to considerable frustration and a lot of ghosting.”

Although prevailing wisdom used to point toward keeping your work history confined to a single page, even early-career professionals can have a tough time managing this. That said, do keep it concise and as targeted to the job you want as possible. Recruiters spend just over seven seconds scanning it, so you want to ensure you stand out.

Next, you’ll need to write those cover letters to accompany your application. Sure it’s tempting to use ChatGPT here, and some will tell you they managed it successfully. But while Kristen Wrigley, head of people at professional training and coaching company TaskHuman, says she doesn’t mind them, “automated cover letters may save time, but may not help you stand out.” Err on the side of creativity and generate your own ultimate introduction, paying careful attention to the specific skills and attributes you will bring to that job.