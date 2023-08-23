Ron DeSantis’s campaign is flailing. People in Florida aren’t surprised

BY Talib Visramlong read

MIAMI — On the day Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his presidential campaign, security was tight at the Four Seasons Miami, the plush five-star hotel that was holding a kickoff donor event. There would be no access even to the lobby, let alone the event, a man sternly told me, as two backup guards with rifles towered intimidatingly behind him.

But the official launch itself would be virtual. On the drive back to my (less lavish) hotel, I sidelined my Spotify drive-time playlist in favor of a strange new soundtrack: DeSantis’s Twitter Spaces Q&A with Elon Musk. I weaved in and out of Miami rush-hour traffic listening to the governor tout his record of choosing “education over indoctrination,” and his vow to “leave woke ideology in the dustbin of history.” The event began 20 minutes late, and not, as the organizers claimed, because they “broke the internet” with so many people tuning in. Despite their anticipation of 10 million listeners, I was one of about 300,000 who tuned in live. (For comparison, in 2016 more than 800,000 people watched a livestream of BuzzFeed employees tying rubber bands around a watermelon until it burst.) In retrospect, that early glitch on May 24 seems like the foreshadowing of a tumultuous campaign to come. Before DeSantis jumped into the race, those looking for a viable challenger to former President Donald Trump had high hopes, pointing to the governor’s record in Florida and his willingness to take on opponents, from Disney to Anthony Fauci to the College Board.

Yet after being statistically neck and neck with Trump in the polls at the start of the year, DeSantis was already losing ground by the time of his campaign’s inauspicious launch. And his numbers have continued to tank. Some experts, advocates, and strategists say it’s due to his extreme policies—and his personality; others say voters don’t want to settle for “Trump Light” when they can have the real thing. Five months out from the Iowa primary, the race isn’t lost, but he’ll likely need a strong showing at the upcoming Republican debates, which will provide a rare opportunity to make an impact, given Trump’s notable absence. Stacking up wins—and extreme policies Even DeSantis’s harshest critics can’t deny that he has gotten stuff done as governor of Florida. “The bills are coming out of our Legislature at a pretty rapid pace,” notes Ken Johnson, a professor of real estate economics at Florida Atlantic University. “I’m not used to that. Legislation usually is slow in development and discussed [for a long time].” DeSantis and Republicans have a supermajority in the state Legislature, which has helped pass the flurry of bills. “That’s allowed him to bulldoze his opposition,” says Andrew Gothard, president of the United Faculty of Florida, the union that represents 25,000 faculty in the state’s public university system. “But the rest of the country is not Florida. He’s finding that his policies, his positions, his behavior, even his demeanor, are not going over well.”

But supporters are proud of the fact that he’s someone who can “stack up wins” and has shown a commitment to action. “We have the candidate in this race who has a résumé behind him,” says Jason Osborne, the Republican majority leader in the New Hampshire Statehouse, who’s backing the Florida governor. To name just a few of those accomplishments: a six-week abortion ban; permit-less carry of firearms; a ban on gender and race studies in schools; limiting of diversity initiatives in higher education; expansion of school choice; a ban on COVID-19 mask mandates; a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for transgender children; lowering of thresholds for the death penalty; a ban on Chinese nationals purchasing property; a ban on environmental, social, and governance considerations for state pensions; shipping migrants to Martha’s Vineyard against their will; and ordering the arrest of legitimate voters who haven’t fully repaid felony debts on grounds of voter fraud. DeSantis wants his work in Florida to be a blueprint for the country—to Make America Florida, essentially. But Gothard believes these policies are too extreme for a national audience. The abundance of bans is evidence of destructive, rather than constructive, lawmaking. “His entire platform has been built on the idea of tearing down systems and structures that already exist,” he says. He also hasn’t shown the ability—or the desire—to work across the political aisle.

Focusing on these inflammatory issues has meant that DeSantis has ignored pocketbook issues affecting ordinary Floridians. The state has the highest inflation rate in the country, largely caused by rising housing costs, and a property insurance crisis. Since the pandemic, there’s been a surge of domestic migration into Florida, which the governor proudly publicizes. But the housing supply can’t keep up. Johnson, the real estate expert, says homebuilding is at half the pace of what’s needed, leading to one of the most “overpriced” housing markets in the country. “Forget affordable housing,” he says. “It’s just difficult to build any unit.” But on the national stage, these Florida-centric problems have largely been irrelevant and have been overshadowed by the big and brash policies that have grabbed media attention: an “anti-woke” agenda, so-called constitutional freedoms, and hard-line law and order. It’s a lurch to the right from the more moderate positions he took early in his governorship. Maria-Elena Lopez, first vice chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, characterizes it as a 180-degree turn. It began with defying COVID-19 safety protocols and resuming in-person, maskless activities. When that didn’t translate into a higher case count and the economy accelerated, he won reelection in 2022 by 20 points, a historically high margin. “DeSantis turned a purple state blood-red,” says Gunner Ramer, political director of the Republican Accountability PAC, a committee working to prevent the reelection of Trump. That was a signal to political experts that he could be the best candidate to beat the former president.

Polls and dollars sliding As DeSantis promotes these extreme policies on a national stage, they’re not resonating. In January, 40% of Republican primary voters supported him. Today, just 15% do. This is underscored by voters’ opinion of him: 48% have an unfavorable opinion, compared to 34% who view him positively. One poll this week puts him in fourth place in New Hampshire, behind Trump, Chris Christie, and Vivek Ramaswamy. He has had to reconfigure his campaign, firing a third of his staff. He has also lost support from several large donors who were actively seeking replacements for Trump. Billionaire hedge fund CEO Kenneth Griffin was the biggest donor to his reelection campaign, and said in June 2022 that he was eager to back DeSantis for president. But he pulled financial support in May of this year, just days after the campaign launch, citing DeSantis’s Don’t Say Gay bill and his ongoing fight with Disney. If you’ve paid any attention to DeSantis’s campaign, you know he’s obsessed with “wokeness,” even saying the word woke seven times in 26 seconds at a stump speech in June. But surveys show the public cares less about these kinds of culture wars than economic issues; 81% of primary voters don’t think a leader should reward or punish businesses based on their stance on LGBTQ+ rights.

Another billionaire, Nelson Peltz, chairman of the Wendy’s holding company, also hasn’t contributed to DeSantis’s campaign since May, citing the governor’s six-week abortion bill. It’s out of step with the views of the country, including many Republicans; almost three-quarters of adults believe abortion should be allowed at six weeks of pregnancy. But many of these policies were signed long before the billionaires stopped supporting DeSantis. Rather, the timing lines up with DeSantis’s drop in the polls, suggesting donors were less concerned about the laws themselves, and more that he seemed increasingly ineffectual. Especially next to Trump. Trump vs. Trump Light While some find the culture wars obsession unsavory, Ramer, from the Republican Accountability PAC, says there’s an appetite for it among today’s Republicans. But there’s someone who simply does it better.

Donald Trump has single-handedly reshaped the Republican Party to his MAGA mold. Originally, DeSantis fashioned himself as a Trump loyalist, echoing the “drain the swamp” narrative. In a campaign ad for his first term as governor, he tucked his baby into bed with a MAGA blanket, and taught his toddlers to “build a wall” with their toy bricks. His policies and executive actions also mirror Trump’s penchant for authoritarianism. He has reinstituted the Florida State Guard, a militia group disbanded 70 years ago that now reports to him directly. He unilaterally fired democratically elected school board members and prosecutors, and he signed a bill that allowed him to remain governor even as he ran for president. His authoritarian tendencies are also seen in his obsession with violent imagery. He recently said his presidential administration would “start slitting throats on day one,” and that it would leave drug traffickers “stone-cold dead” at the border. “It amazes me how consistent this is with what we would describe as textbook fascism,” says David Rifkind, a professor of architecture at the University of Florida who has written a book on fascism.

And while Republican voters have shown an appetite for this kind of language, it’s clearly not working for DeSantis. Ramer, whose group views Trump as a “threat to democracy,” conducts focus groups among Republican voters. They found that people “shopping for alternative candidates” initially saw DeSantis as the substitute, especially when he won big in 2022. They liked him because he was a reflection of Trump, but “without the baggage,” Ramer says. And now many are finding it irresistible to pivot back to the former president, especially in the wake of a string of indictments, where they view Trump as a victim. “DeSantis is great in Florida,” Rifkind says, “because for the right-wingers he’s a little piece of Trump that they can take home. But at the national level, they’ve already got Trump.” An unlikable “American Psycho” DeSantis has continued to paint himself as anti-establishment, and promotes the very policies that risk appearing extreme. In doing so, he often goes too far. “DeSantis doesn’t know when to stop,” Ramer says. While voters in his focus groups liked him taking on perceived “woke” companies like Disney, they think he went too far by saying that he may build a prison next to Disney World.

Perhaps he could get away with these impulses if he were more likable, but he doesn’t have the charisma and magnetism of Trump. Viral clips from his campaign stops of his wide-mouthed laugh and sudden mood swings have exposed a robotic and socially awkward disposition. It’s not gone unnoticed by the Trump campaign, which flew a plane over the Iowa State Fair with a banner reading: “Be Likable, Ron!” His social media ad choices have been similarly odd. One jarring video that attacks Trump for being pro-LGBTQ openly leans into a perception of DeSantis as villainous. On top of sinister music, it shows DeSantis as serial killer Patrick Bateman from American Psycho, and brags about disparaging news headlines that paint him as transphobic and being “dangerous for the White House.” By and large, DeSantis has criticized Trump only in small doses, such as hinting at the incomplete border wall. But even these mini-jabs aren’t fruitful, because MAGA fans will stand by their leader regardless. Ultimately, Rifkind says, neither the policies nor the personality matter. “His utter unlikability, that robotic delivery, the weird way that he just cannot connect with normal human beings,” he says, “I don’t think any of that is truly a turnoff. [Supporters] are loyal to Trump, rather than turned off by DeSantis.”

On the ground in Florida Still, there’s a long way to go in the primary race, with the Iowa caucuses kicking off on January 15. If Trump were forced to drop out, given his 91 felony counts in four different criminal indictments, DeSantis would likely be the alternative at this point, Ramer says. (Though he notes that voters in his focus groups are warming up to Ramaswamy, the only other major candidate viewed as anti-establishment.) Reporters in Iowa say DeSantis has been attracting receptive crowds at his events, and polls show him in second place in that pivotal state. It’s only “the first inning of the game,” says Osborne, the New Hampshire representative. The debates will be crucial. According to documents briefly posted publicly online by DeSantis’s PAC, his strategy should be to hammer Ramaswamy but defend Trump. That aligns with what Ramer says is his best hope: to avoid attacking Trump but rather focus on the former president’s lack of electability in a general contest, given his legal entanglements. But back on the ground in Florida, a lot of damage has already been done. There are widespread book bans, and public school censorship is now touching fields like psychology and Shakespeare. Families of transgender children are fleeing to seek healthcare elsewhere, even abroad. Diversity groups and abortion clinics are being gutted, and insurance companies are halting operations. Some companies are starting to see financial strains and labor shortages due to immigration policies, and others are pulling out of the state altogether, from a Black engineers conference to a Game of Thrones convention. Disney is taking funds earmarked for Florida and spending them in California.

What worries ordinary voters is that the governor will keep making an example of his home state if his campaign continues to sputter. They fear there will be more political stunts to show that he’s a candidate of action with proven results. With Disney firing back hard, filing yet another lawsuit against DeSantis, he may be looking for other targets. Earlier this month, he suspended an elected Democratic prosecutor in the Orlando area, the second time he’s done so, in what was widely seen as a direct response to his dipping poll numbers. Meanwhile, faculty are leaving Florida and declining lucrative job offers at state schools. A third of the faculty at New College, the liberal arts school where DeSantis staged a takeover, aren’t returning in the fall, and nine candidates at the University of Florida refused tenure-track positions in African American Studies. “I’ve never seen anything like that,” Rifkind says. He fears DeSantis’s next act, as the primary season heats up in the fall, could be “an assault on big universities,” such as ending tenure for long-serving professors. Whatever the case, it will likely come at the expense of the most vulnerable. “If you’re not a white, male, conservative, straight Christian, you don’t exist to Ron DeSantis,” says Gothard, the faculty union leader. “Or worse, you deserve to be retaliated against, treated as less than human, and have legislation enacted against you.”