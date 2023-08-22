Rebels with a cause: When a corporate mission inspires groundbreaking results

BY Fast Company Executive Board5 minute read

Healthtech B-corp Radicle Science is having a banner year. In May, it was named a Fast Company 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards honoree in the wellness category, one of only 15 companies worldwide to make the list. In July, it was honored as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators, topping a list of over 1,000 applicants. And in August, it won the Data by Design category for the Innovation by Design awards, a distinction reserved for companies “working to design a better world” through innovation.

What’s the secret of this young company’s success? “Our audacious culture,” quips Radicle Science cofounder and executive chairwoman Pelin Thorogood, who herself was honored as an INC200 Female Founder earlier this year for enabling non-pharmaceutical companies to have easy and affordable access to clinical trials for the first time in history. According to Thorogood, receiving these awards has been deeply meaningful, not only due to the external recognition and appreciation that they signify from the scientific and business communities, but because they represent an explicit affirmation of Radicle Science’s vision, team, and execution. “It’s been a validation of what is essentially a three-fold success,” she adds. “One, that we indeed have a world-changing idea. Two, that we have the culture and the team to move it forward. And three, that we have the ability to execute and deliver on our bold mission.” A BENEVOLENT REVOLUTION

From its inception, Radicle Science has viewed itself as an organization of “rebels with a cause”—impact entrepreneurs at the intersection of medicine and data, who were troubled by the fact that the wellness products used by 75% of Americans were still missing clinical proof of effectiveness due to a lack of easy and affordable access to clinical trials. Unwilling to accept the status quo, co-founders Thorogood and Dr. Jeff Chen, a tech executive and physician/scientist, respectively, joined forces on a shared mission to create a movement towards personalized, proven health and wellness treatments trusted by consumers, recommended by healthcare providers and used widely to deliver well-being for all generations. Radicle Science’s bold mission to close the proof gap in natural medicines would not have been possible, Thorogood says, without the creation of a distinct community around that vision. “Our uniquely ‘Radicle’ culture of innovation emerged from each of us owning who we are and attracting like-spirited people—with different and complementary skill sets, of course, but with similar hearts and minds—who could actually pull together to execute on our common vision,” she says. Ultimately, Thorogood says, the idealistic non-conformists who found their way to Radicle Science have each contributed prolifically to the B-corp’s mission to transform the wellness industry. “Many team members have actually said, ‘I can’t believe I’m getting paid to do this,’” she reports. “That’s the ultimate compliment, as it means not only that everybody’s having a good time, but they’re also achieving their life’s purpose. They talk about other jobs they’ve had, and regardless of how much those jobs paid, there’s really a contrast—this is the first one that’s actually fulfilling their mission and feeding their soul. They feel like they’re doing something that aligns with who they are. At the end of the day, coming together on an audacious journey is what propels all of us to become our best selves.”

A PEOPLE-FIRST CULTURE Beyond their revolutionary mission, Thorogood and the Radicle Science team have been intentional in creating a cohesive work culture. Founded in the midst of the COVID pandemic, the company is fully virtual and flexible, allowing employees to work in whatever configuration enables them to deliver on their mission-driven objectives. They hold weekly “State of the Rebellion” meetings, attended by everyone from interns to C-suite executives. The gatherings start with the sharing of “magical moments” people have experienced that week, or areas where people need support, before moving on to an “all-hands-on-deck” review of the company’s progress. “So many people engage at a very visceral level,” Thorogood says. “People share. So there’s a lot of ‘water cooler’ moments we can create virtually, just because we’re able to be authentic and demonstrate that we really care about each other.” The company also has a book club and monthly theme dinners, which people can either attend locally in San Diego or Zoom in virtually. “It’s essential to create human connection moments in a virtual work environment,” Thorogood says, asserting that these events facilitate a deep level of “team bonding” that is important to their overall mission. Additionally, all the “Radicle rebels” gather quarterly for in-person retreats to reconnect, inspire, and invigorate each other. This energizing and employee-focused work culture, Thorogood explains, is at the core of what fuels Radicle Science’s culture of innovation, which has catapulted the company to category leadership in an astonishingly short period of time.

A FORCE FOR GOOD Radicle Science is also fully committed to manifesting the ideals behind its status as a registered B-corp, an application-only designation requiring the company to attest to its status as a public benefit corporation acting as a “force for good.” The company’s B-corp status is “a proud badge,” Thorogood says, “because we want to make sure everybody understands we are on a mission to make a meaningful societal difference.” Thorogood emphasizes that the company has no need for investors, employees or other stakeholders who are not fully behind the mission. “We’re not here just to build a great business—we’re here to actually change the world. And we want to attract people who are 100% in, whether they are employees, customers, citizen scientists or investors,” she asserts. “We’re transparent about who we are to ensure that everybody who joins our cause knows what they are committing to. And while it may not be an easy mission, it’s certainly a very worthwhile one.”