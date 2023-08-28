5 ways leaders can get their time back using ChatGPT

BY Donna McGeorge3 minute read

For many leaders there never seems to be enough time to get everything done and we are always looking for new ways to optimise productivity and efficiency. Despite hundreds of books being written on the topic of productivity (I know, I’ve written a few), I still hear many leaders saying they can’t get on top of things.

Enter ChatGPT, an app that has gained significant traction in the last six months or so and, with its powerful capabilities, has the potential to become a valuable asset for leaders looking to regain control over their time. It could just be the first time in history that we gain the recovery of time and leisure benefits that technology has promised since the invention of the wheel. A recent study by MIT has shown that productivity in knowledge workers improved by as much as 37%. The measures included speed, quality, and involvement of ChatGPT and it was shown that when humans and ChatGPT combine, the output is significantly improved.

The best way to start working with ChatGPT is to ask yourself, “Where do I get stuck?” It might be simple things like drafting an email or responding to a customer complaint. Or maybe you are preparing for a performance review, and you know that you’d like to say but can’t find the right words for it. Or you have been tasked with buying a farewell gift for a departing employee and don’t know where to start. While these things may seem trivial, they are precisely the kinds of tasks that take up our time and attention and result in feelings of overwhelm. If you are looking for more substantial ways to take back time, here are five things leaders can do to get their time back using ChatGPT.

Automating meeting notes and action items Meetings frequently generate a significant amount of information and action items that need to be captured and organised. ChatGPT can be used to transcribe and summarise meeting discussions, extracting key points and action items. As Microsoft Co-Pilot gets closer to being available for all subscribers, this activity will become the norm. Enhancing communication and writing efficiency Whether it’s drafting emails, writing reports, or creating presentations, ChatGPT can serve as a virtual assistant, providing suggestions, structuring content, and proofreading written materials. By using well-crafted prompts, leaders can quickly generate high-quality content and streamline their writing process, eliminating the need for extensive editing and revisions. Generating ideas and providing strategic insights Leaders often face challenges when brainstorming ideas or developing strategic plans. ChatGPT can act as a virtual thought partner, offering suggestions, generating innovative ideas, and providing insights based on a given prompt. Leaders can leverage ChatGPT’s ability to come from multiple perspectives to overcome roadblocks and explore new opportunities. Ask it to play devil’s advocate on an idea you have or to be a sceptic.

Summarizing and extracting information In a world overloaded with information, leaders often need to sift through vast amounts of text to extract key insights. ChatGPT can be a valuable tool for summarizing articles, reports, and research papers, providing concise and relevant summaries of complex information. This allows leaders to quickly grasp the main points and make informed decisions without spending excessive time reading lengthy documents. This one comes with a warning label: Don’t share proprietary information with a very public database of information. Assisting decision-making and problem-solving When confronted with challenging decisions and complex problems, ChatGPT can serve as a virtual consultant, offering different perspectives, analyzing data, and providing recommendations.