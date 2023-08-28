Salesforce: A surprising number of consumers trust companies to use AI ethically

We may still be grappling with the implications of AI, but here’s an important question: How are AI and other new technologies shaping consumer expectations?

Salesforce surveyed 11,000 consumers and 3,300 business buyers to develop its sixth State of the Connected Customer report. Overall, it found that inflation has made consumers more price sensitive; the rise of technology means customer service expectations are high; but still, many customers don’t trust companies to use AI responsibly.

Omnichannel is king: 74% of consumers expect to be able to do anything online that they can do in person or on the phone, and 71% of consumers say their preference for channel varies depending on context.

Businesses aren't delivering: 63% of business buyers admit that the customer experience is falling short of what is actually possible. Meanwhile, 88% of customers say good customer service makes them more likely to use a brand, but only 33% of customers say companies proactively fix service issues.

Consumers don't trust companies to use AI responsibly: 68% say advances in AI make trust even more important, but only 51% of consumers say they trust companies overall. And when it comes to AI, only 45% of consumers trust companies to use AI ethically.

“Customer expectations continue to rise as businesses face increasing costs, a quest for efficiency, and privacy hurdles,” Michael Affronti, SVP and GM of Commerce Cloud at Salesforce, wrote in the report. “Generative artificial intelligence holds tremendous promise to help get businesses through these challenges. However, the stakes are high for getting it right. . . . Businesses that use it strategically and ethically will come out on top.”