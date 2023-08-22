This tiny house costs $37,600—and guess how it’s made?

BY Adele Peters2 minute read

In a new neighborhood of 3D-printed homes in Georgetown, Texas, a 1,574-square-foot house starts at $475,000. In Japan, a construction startup called Serendix recently 3D-printed a smaller house at a fraction of the cost: 5.5 million yen (around $37,600). If it’s built on a small lot in one of Japan’s smaller cities, the startup says, land adds relatively little to the total cost.

“The house of the future costs as much as a car,” Serendix CEO Kunihiro Handa said in an email. [Photo: Serendix] The company’s design, called Fujitsubo (“the barnacle”), is small, at 538 square feet. The average new American house is nearly five times larger. But the tiny house—with one bedroom, one bathroom, and an open living room connected to the kitchen—has enough space for one person or a couple to live comfortably. The size is one way to help keep the cost down. In the U.S., local rules often require minimum sizes for houses and lots, and the cost of land can make it infeasible for developers to build small “starter” homes.

[Photo: Serendix] Housing is more affordable in Japan in general, thanks to the country’s permissive zoning rules—controlled at the national level, rather than by individual cities—which have made it possible for developers to build enough homes to keep up with demand. (By one estimate, California alone has a shortage of around 1.8 million homes.) Serendix plans to work in smaller towns where land is cheaper, arguing that remote work is making it possible for more people to live outside the largest cities. But the startup is also banking on the kind of new construction technology that can help drive the cost of housing down further by saving labor and time. [Photo: Serendix] Like other companies with 3D-printing tech for homes, the startup prints layers of concrete to build walls. The Fujitsubo house is designed to be printed in sections that are attached to the foundation with steel columns. The panels on the roof were made on a CNC machine. The whole construction process took 44 hours and 30 minutes, the company says. The $37,600 price includes finished rooms inside.