6 inspiring morning habits of highly successful people

This is an excerpt from North Star Thinking: Master your Mindset and Live a Life You Love.

I cannot overstate the significance and importance of starting the day well. Make each morning count. Tomorrow will be another opportunity to strive towards your North Star (or ultimate life goal), so start it well and maximize the effectiveness of every hour that follows. It doesn’t matter what time you wake up, but it does matter what you do when you first wake up. Good habits are formed and maintained by a morning routine. Without it, you have to rely on how you feel emotionally when you wake up to determine your day. This is being reactive rather than proactive. There are various things you can include in a morning routine. Here are a few suggestions that won’t overwhelm you, even when time is tight Affirmations Everything you say to either yourself or others leaves an imprint. Words, if you repeat them often enough, will become convictions embedded in your subconscious mind, whether they’re true or not. There may be things you say to yourself now that you have been saying to yourself since you were a child, these may have formed beliefs you have held for a long time. It makes sense to consciously choose what you say to yourself rather than running a program that’s decades out of date. You wouldn’t run your computer today on Windows 95 software, so don’t run yourself on out-of-date software either.

Affirm means “state emphatically or publicly.” An affirmation is an identity statement that often starts with “I am.” These are arguably the two most powerful words in the English language, because anything that follows “I am” shows what you are. Although affirmations often relate to things you want in the future, they’re always expressed in the present tense, as if you’ve already achieved those things. The clearer your North Star trajectory is, the more likely you are to stay on track and fulfill goals. Creating a set of affirmations and reading them each morning is an intelligent action to reiterate your absolute clarity and start the day on the right path, by acting as a reminder of the state you are choosing to be in so you can then do what is required to have the things and experiences you desire (be, do, have). Saying your chosen affirmations out loud as part of your morning routine helps you to transform your world inside and out. By changing your perspective, you’re changing your reality. If your affirmations are not aligned with your North Star trajectory, they are no use to you at all. If you don’t consistently take action, your North Star will remain a fantasy. Believe me, the pain of regret outweighs the pain of discipline, so look at the big picture and stay on your trajectory.

Meditation There are many things in life that are beyond our control, but we can take responsibility for our own state of mind and change it for the better. Meditation is a great way of doing that. By including meditation in your morning routine, you are setting yourself up to approach the day from a calm place with a clear mind. Research shows meditation has a relaxation effect, as well as benefits to the nervous system. Scientists are also exploring whether long-term meditation practice has positive effects on our brain and immune function. Related: 5 weird habits of successful people

The goal of meditation is simply to be present. The ultimate benefit is liberation of the mind from its attachment to things like control and desire, replacing them with calm and inner harmony. In a similar way to training our body using exercise to achieve fitness, we train our mind using meditation to achieve mental clarity, emotional stability and a healthy sense of perspective. We’re not trying to turn off our thoughts or feelings; we’re learning to observe them without judgment. Eventually, we may start to understand them better.

Visualization Visualization means imagining in minute detail what you want a future moment to look, feel, and sound like. When you practice visualization regularly, you’ll find yourself instinctively acting in a way that moves you towards your North Star. Visualisation helps bridge the gap between your life now and moments on your North Star trajectory. Cold showers Having a cold shower, or at least finishing your morning shower with a burst of cold water, has numerous mind and body health benefits, including fat loss and improved immunity, circulation, and muscle recovery. It helps boost lymphatic system activity (carrying waste from the cells), promotes emotional resilience, and lowers stress and feelings of depression. As far as morning-routine inclusions go, this one is a no-brainer. A shower is part of most people’s morning routine anyway, so for no extra time outlay at all, you reap many benefits. Nutrition It’s important that you look at your current nutritional intake, find out what is lacking by consulting your doctor or other qualified professional, and then address it as part of your morning routine. In the meantime, there are several supplements you can take to maintain good health. It’s also important to think about what to leave out of your morning routine when it comes to eating and drinking. Things like alcohol, caffeine, and sugar can affect your metabolism and energy levels throughout the day. Be sure to check out the sugar content in drinks and foods marketed as “healthy.” These can seem convenient when you’re running for the train in the morning, but are often packed with sugar.

Learn something new If you start your day by gaining some new insight, then you’re on to a winner. Any new knowledge gives you an opportunity to grow. Reading is amazing but you don’t only need to read to learn; there are many other ways to access knowledge—podcasts and YouTube, for example. In fact if you learn intensely for 30 minutes each day on a topic you wish to master, you could be at the cutting edge of your field in seven years. If time is tight You may choose to have a full and a short morning routine. When you have the time, you can do everything you have decided to include in your routine, for example meditate, read 10 pages of a book, say your affirmations, do a three-minute visualization, write out 10 things to be grateful for, have a cold shower, and take your vitamins. When time is limited, make sure you have certain elements that are non-negotiable, such as having a cold shower. In summary Don’t underestimate the power of starting your day proactively rather than reactively. When you win your morning, you win your day. A morning routine made up of good habits makes all the difference to your day, meaning that you consciously decide how you will show up rather than letting how you feel on waking dictate this. If you find you’re short of time, work out which elements of your morning routine are non-negotiable so you can still fit in a condensed version.