15-ways-to-develop-and-support-your-loyal-business-assistant

If you’re a leader seeking a great personal assistant who can help you elevate your business to the next level, it’s essential that you take your time until you find the proper fit. Once you’ve succeeded at the first step, it’s time to nurture the relationship by learning what drives them and what they are most passionate about—treating them like a partner in collaboration on your journey and engaging them in meaningful assignments.

While retaining top talent is not an easy feat, here, 15 Fast Company Executive Board members share their best tips for training a high-level assistant that you can count on to work with you closely for the long term. 1. FIRST DETERMINE IF THERE IS A PERSONALITY FIT. First and foremost, there needs to be a personality fit. Without that, frustration is inevitable. Once you get past that hurdle, it’s all about setting expectations. It also has to do with being realistic about how much a person can learn in a short period of time. Prioritizing important goals, training someone on how to achieve them, and giving them easy, early wins will lead to contentment and success. – Richard RB Botto, Stage 32

2. HIRE SOMEONE WHO IS EAGER TO LEARN. Hire someone who is eager to learn rather than someone with experience. Give clear boundaries for them to work within and then encourage creativity within those bounds. Work closely with them in the beginning so that they fully understand you as a person, not just as a boss. This will help them with filtering and prioritizing time management. – Ryan Crownholm, Crown Capital Adventures Inc. 3. COMMUNICATE CLEARLY WITH THEM.

Communication needs to be clear, precise, direct, and considerate. People are loyal to people, and if you interact with your assistant as a colleague — with respect and clarity, recognizing accomplishments, inviting their feedback, and sharing yours — this will demonstrate your trust and consideration for them. This makes them more likely to want to work with you in the long term regardless of company affiliation. – Marisa Calderon, NCRC Community Development Fund 4. TREAT YOUR RELATIONSHIP LIKE A PARTNERSHIP. Assistants are essential stewards of organizational time and are commonly underused as an asset. View your assistant as a critical strategic partner rather than a task-taker. Work together to develop a strategy for where and how to invest your time. For example, determine how much thinking or focused work time you, as a leader, need every week and work together to protect it. – Shani Harmon, Stop Meeting Like This

5. UNDERSTAND THEIR DRIVES AND PASSIONS. Devote time to understanding your assistant’s drives and passions. Guide them on your expectations and preferred task execution rather than assuming immediate perfection. This effort will yield impressive work and establish a long-term, productive relationship. – Kerstin Recker Alexandre, Elana 6. DOCUMENT STANDARD OPERATING PROCEDURES.

I have learned the hard way that having specific and crystal-clear expectations in place helps everyone. Documenting standard operating procedures also saves time and democratically spares everyone from rework. Make sure you know their likes, pet peeves, and work style. Allow time for plenty of execution, and increase responsibilities to allow for new areas of growth and challenge. – Loren Greiff, Portfoliorocket 7. CONDUCT REGULAR FEEDBACK SESSIONS. Encourage open dialogue about challenges and successes. Over time, delegate increasingly complex tasks to encourage growth. Regular feedback and recognition foster a long-term, productive relationship. Building a solid relationship with a high-level assistant involves clear communication and mutual trust. Set clear expectations from the start regarding responsibilities and decision-making boundaries. – Dario Markovic, Eric Javits

8. CONSIDER THE ‘WHAT, WHY, AND HOW’ WHEN DELEGATING. This invaluable partnership can be career-differentiating. Calibrate daily to invest time in building trust, expectations, and alignments. When delegating, consider the “what, why, and how” to lay a solid foundation. What do they need to be successful now and to manage similar projects in the future? Remember, your success as an executive hinges on their success, happiness, and fulfillment. – Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC 9. EXPLAIN WHY THEIR JOB MATTERS.

The onboarding period is a critical time to forge a partnership. You want to give a high-level assistant a broad understanding of how you work, the direction of the business, and how they fit into the bigger picture. Let them know why their job matters. Being clear about expectations allows them to grow, choose to be intentional with their time, and develop high-performance skills. – Liza Streiff, Knopman Marks Financial Training 10. BE TRANSPARENT AND ENSURE KNOWLEDGE SHARING. Training a high-level assistant requires transparency and collaboration. So, we should provide complete visibility into our company plans, clearly communicate transitions, and ensure consistent knowledge-sharing. As a result, it can provide them with a window into our company’s psychology and vision, enabling them to make independent decisions confidently whenever needed. – Dharmesh Acharya, Radixweb

11. EXPLAIN THE BIG PICTURE. Your staff assistant is your business partner. Help them understand the bigger picture by sharing your strategic goals and vision. This allows them to understand how their work contributes to the larger objectives and is empowering and motivating. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal 12. DEMONSTRATE YOUR COMPANY’S CULTURE AND VALUES.

Prioritize teaching and modeling the company culture and values. They are best understood in the context of the work, so recognize when the assistant and other team members have lived those values through words or action. For example, in our organization, we live to serve our customers, and every person in every role thinks and cares about them, even those who are not customer-facing. – Whynde Kuehn, S2E Transformation Inc. 13. GIVE THEM A CLEAR PATH TO BENEFICIAL LEARNING EXPERIENCES. Teach them everything. The word “assistant” often has an undertone of limitations, but if you want to keep someone onboard for the long term, you must approach their training more broadly. Just like your business thrives on purpose, so does your team, so ensure that your assistant feels their purpose. Train them in all company aspects with a clear path to future opportunities and learning experiences. – Larry Brinker Jr., BRINKER

14. OFFER JOB SHADOWING OPPORTUNITIES. Job shadowing is the best way, in my experience, but it requires an investment in spending time with them upfront. However, it’s worth it if you are working with the person in a long-term situation. – Nathan Nelson, ADAPTOVATE 15. ENGAGE THEM IN REAL-WORLD PROJECTS.

At ArtVersion, we encourage this passion through meaningful exercises in user experience design. We offer opportunities for our team members to engage in real-world projects, which not only helps them apply knowledge but also gives them room to grow and innovate. This tailored approach contributes to their professional development and results in an invested and committed team member. – Goran Paun, ArtVersion