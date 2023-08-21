Tropical storm Hilary: Map shows which states are at risk of extreme rain and flash flooding

Tropical storm Hilary made landfall in the United States last night after moving up through Baja California in Mexico. As of the time of this writing, the storm has officially been downgraded from a tropical cyclone to a post-tropical cyclone, meaning the storm is weakening. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) defines a post-tropical cyclone as “a cyclone that no longer possesses sufficient tropical characteristics to be considered a tropical cyclone. Post-tropical cyclones can continue carrying heavy rains and high winds.”

It’s those heavy rains that can still wreak havoc for Americans in the coming days. That’s because the heavy rains from tropical storm Hilary can lead to flash flooding, causing risk to life and property.

“Across the Southwestern United States, the ongoing and historic amount of rainfall is expected to cause life-threatening to locally catastrophic flash, urban, and arroyo flooding including landslides, mudslides, and debris flows today,” the National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center of NOAA warned on early Monday. “Localized flooding impacts, some significant, are also expected across northern portions of the Intermountain West into Tuesday morning.”

As you can see from NOAA’s map below, the greatest flash flooding risk takes place today, although the risk of flash flooding continues through Wednesday. Today’s greatest risk for flash flooding includes areas of southern California and Nevada, which are pink on the map. These areas have a high chance, which NOAA defines as “at least 70%,” that rainfall will exceed flash flooding guidance. Maps for Tuesday and Wednesday can be found here.