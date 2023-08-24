BY Tony Martignetti4 minute read

Have you ever noticed that feeling of tightness in your shoulders or that knot in your stomach? These are signs of tension we experience when we are under stress or facing difficult situations. But did you know that holding tension can also signify that something needs to change in our lives? When you hold tension in your body, it is often a physical manifestation of the stress and anxiety you are feeling. This tension can be caused by various factors, such as work-related stress, relationship problems, financial worries, or health issues. However, if you ignore this tension and continue to push through your days without addressing it, you risk causing long-term damage to your physical and mental health. A WAKE-UP CALL FOR LEADERS

I vividly recall a period in my life when I held an unshakeable tension in my life and career that spiraled into an overwhelming experience of burnout. The unending feeling of perceived helplessness, persistent exhaustion, and escalating levels of stress at work were not just signals of an unsustainable lifestyle; they were alarm bells indicating that I needed to reassess my professional responsibilities, work-life harmony, and overarching career goals. This tension was no random occurrence; it was a vital wake-up call, hinting that it was high time to let go of certain responsibilities, actively seek help when required, or even seriously consider the prospect of transitioning to a different path. If you constantly feel stressed and overwhelmed at work, it may be a sign that you need to reassess your workload or career goals.

TENSION IN OTHER AREAS Another example is holding tension in personal relationships. If you find yourself constantly arguing with your partner or feeling disconnected from your friends and family, it may be a sign that you need to work on how you are communicating and expressing your emotions. This tension could be telling you that you need to prioritize your relationships and invest more time and effort into building stronger connections. You can control your part of any relationship you are in, so perhaps it is time to take a brave step forward to mend any broken bonds. Holding tension can also be a sign of unresolved emotional issues or trauma. If you have experienced a significant loss or trauma in your life, you may find yourself holding tension in certain parts of your body. This tension could be a sign that you should seek professional help to work through these emotional issues and heal from past traumas. You don’t have to do it alone.

Over the past few years, I have had powerful conversations with my podcast guests on The Virtual Campfire. When my guests share their “flashpoints”—the points in their story that have ignited their gifts into the world—it often comes from a place of resolved tension allowing them to move forward into the next chapter in their lives. This powerful shift experience enables them to create significant positive momentum through awareness, clarity, and purpose. They no longer feel held back by the weight of their past trauma. WHAT CAN LEADERS DO ABOUT TENSION? So, what can you do when you notice that you are holding tension in your body?

The first step is to acknowledge this tension and identify the root cause. Self-awareness is critical in this journey. Once you understand why you are feeling this tension, you can start to take action to address the underlying issues. You must courageously confront your discomfort rather than dismiss it. This might mean seeking support from a therapist, a coach, or a counselor. It might require making changes to your career or personal life or simply taking time to practice self-care and stress-management techniques. For instance, if your job is a primary source of stress and tension, it might be time to reassess your current situation. Consider discussing your workload, responsibilities, or other adjustments with your team or manager. If your personal relationships are causing you tension, try to improve communication, prioritize quality time, and, if required, seek guidance from a relationship expert. Incorporating relaxation techniques such as yoga, meditation, deep-breathing exercises, or even simple walks in nature can significantly help manage stress and mitigate tension. But again, it is essential to listen to your body and respect its limits. Make sure to maintain a balance between work and personal life and take breaks when needed.