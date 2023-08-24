Organic marketing is the answer, not ads

BY Jevon Wooden4 minute read

I want to unpack a critical topic that often gets overlooked in business, particularly by service-based businesses: the importance of shifting focus to organic marketing and the vital role relationships play in the equation. Let’s clarify what we mean by organic marketing. In contrast to paid advertising, which involves explicitly paying to place your content in front of your target audience, organic marketing is all about attracting your audience naturally over time, typically through search engine results, word of mouth, and social media shares. WHY SHIFT TO ORGANIC MARKETING?

The shift from paid advertising to organic marketing is crucial for service-based businesses for several reasons: 1. Trust And Authenticity While paid ads may generate short-term results, they can often be viewed as intrusive or less authentic. On the other hand, organic marketing allows customers to discover your business more naturally, fostering trust and stronger brand loyalty.

2. Sustainability Paid ads might bring immediate traffic, but it dries up when you stop pumping money into it. Organic marketing—that is, focusing on building a loyal audience and strong brand reputation—offers a more sustainable long-term strategy. 3. Cost-Effectiveness

Organic marketing strategies can be incredibly cost-effective. With the right content and targeted SEO, a single blog post or social media update can attract new customers long after publication. THE POWER OF RELATIONSHIPS In the context of organic marketing, relationships are our most important currency. The customer relationships we foster drive our reputation, word-of-mouth referrals, and ultimately, our business growth. We also serve our partners by complimenting their services and helping to increase the value of what they offer. As a service-based business, our value isn’t just in what we offer but also in our experience.

Our relationship with our customers and partners heavily influences that experience. A service backed by a strong relationship leads to trust, satisfaction, repeat business, and referrals—the heart of successful organic marketing. 5 WAYS TO LEVERAGE RELATIONSHIPS IN ORGANIC MARKETING With the value of relationships established, how can service-based businesses leverage these relationships in their organic marketing strategies? Here are five practical ways:

1. User-Generated Content Encourage satisfied customers to share their positive experiences on social media. User-generated content (UGC) is a powerful form of organic marketing because it harnesses the power of social proof and is perceived as more authentic and trustworthy. Example: A dental practice might encourage patients to share their ‘after’ photos on Instagram, tagging the practice or using a designated hashtag. This is free marketing for the business, and the customer feels valued and part of the brand’s story.

2. Referral Programs Implement a referral program that rewards your existing customers for bringing in new ones. This approach turns your loyal customers into brand ambassadors, and it’s a win-win scenario for both parties. Example: A graphic design firm could introduce a program through which existing clients receive discounts on their next project or a complimentary service for every new client they refer. This rewards loyal customers and incentivizes them to spread the word about your business.

3. Collaborations And Partnerships Collaborate with other businesses that complement your service. This can expose your business to a whole new audience and provide additional value to your existing customers. Example: A personal training business could partner with a local healthy meal delivery service. Both could cross-promote each other’s services and provide discounts for their customers. This extends their reach to potential new customers and adds value to existing ones.

4. Community Building Create online and offline spaces where your customers can come together. This could be social media groups, local meetups, webinars, or workshops. This fosters a sense of community and positions your business as a thought leader in your industry. Example: An IT consulting firm could create a LinkedIn group or online forum to share tips and insights about IT management regularly. Customers can join discussions, ask questions, and connect.

5. Personalized Experience Finally, remember that each customer is unique. Personalize your service and marketing efforts to cater to individual needs. This helps customers feel valued and understood, ultimately strengthening their relationship with your brand. Example: A marketing agency can take note of each client’s specific needs, preferences, and goals. They can then tailor their email newsletters, service offerings, and communications to each client’s situation. For instance, if a client is keen on improving their social media presence, the agency could send them tips and insights specifically about social media strategy. This makes clients feel valued and understood, strengthening their relationship with the agency.