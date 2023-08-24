BY Solomon Thimothy4 minute read

Everyone knows these people: the Gary Vees of business, the ones who seemingly can do it all and never blink. They run multiple companies, build new products, have families and push out new content all the time. If you were wondering how they do it, this article is for you.

At our company, we might not have millions watching us, but we do have a solid digital presence on all the most popular social media platforms. And we’ve been very consistent for several years now. Here are the four most common excuses I hear from other entrepreneurs as to why they postpone creating their own content—plus ways to get started if you find they sound familiar. 1. IT COSTS A LOT OF MONEY When I started creating content, I was filming everything on an iPhone. It was more than enough for the first couple of years while I was still figuring out my voice, looking for the hires for the content team and organizing the production process. Now, we have a production studio and are able to scale content creation to 3x (and ramp out our quality significantly).

What I’m trying to say is that everyone starts somewhere. Not being able to hire 10 people to follow you around and record everything you do shouldn’t stop you from sharing your knowledge with others. The quality of your content is measured by the value and exclusivity of the information you put out, not the background or the lighting. In the beginning, it’s better to focus on what you share rather than how you share it. 2. IT TAKES A LOT OF TIME Yes, it does. But you have to make time for the things that matter, just like with everything else that you prioritize in your business for one reason or another. I’ll tell you how I find time to create content as a hands-on CEO, a husband and a father.

Right now, I block out one or two hours on certain days when I know my videographer is in the office. Whatever I would have done at that time is automatically pushed to 7 PM or to the following weekend. If I want to make content at 6 PM and my videographer goes home, I can’t do it. So, I’ve got to do what I would do as an entrepreneur at 6 PM and put the 6 PM thing right now. Is this going to cut into my family time? Probably. But unfortunately, there’s no hack or trick. You’ve got to do both. As your business gets bigger, you’re going to have more problems. It’s only up to you, and you will do it if you make it a priority. 3. I HAVE TO COME UP WITH NEW IDEAS ALL THE TIME

No, you don’t. If you go to the profiles of the biggest creators and thought leaders in your space and really, really take time to explore their feeds on various platforms, you’ll notice this: They are actually talking about the same thing and they are posting the same content everywhere. Do they care about the uniqueness of every single post? Absolutely not. The reason is that they know their audiences very well. And they also know that their LinkedIn followers are not the same people as their Instagram followers. By sharing one message in different places, they are reaching different people. Also, every platform has its own format preferences. We approach content creation within our team with this in mind. Our content repurposing framework is super simple and extremely efficient. We create one long-form piece of content and then rework it into smaller bits. For example, a podcast turns into a series of TikTok clips and YouTube shorts. The podcast transcript can easily become a blog post, which in turn can be reworked into an email or a bunch of social media posts. This process is straightforward, scalable and repeatable.

4. I NEED A MASSIVE TEAM FOR IT If you want to start the next Disney, then yes, you’ll need a pretty big team. But most people don’t. On my team, we have two videographers, one content writer, one social media manager and a couple of freelancers in supporting roles. Our content is on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Spotify and our website. And we don’t work 24/7. All of this is possible thanks to the three things that are right: priorities, people and technology. Our team is very small. We don’t have a lot of people but we have the right people in terms of skills, attitude, interests and culture. Those people have access to the best technology that does all the repetitive work for them. They can focus on the creative side of things. And as I’ve mentioned before, it’s all about priorities. You will make the content if you think it’s important.