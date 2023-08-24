The illustrator who revolutionized children’s publishing is doing it again

BY Zachary Petit5 minute read

There’s an old story in children’s publishing that Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel came up with the idea for Horton Hatches an Egg after a gust of wind blew a drawing of the namesake elephant out the window and onto a tree.

But Lane Smith is dubious. “That’s a good story, Ted,” he says with a laugh. “I’m not buying it.” The more you speak with notable authors, the more you realize many have no clue how they came up with some of their most beloved creations. But when it comes to Smith’s latest book, Stickler Loves the World, the children’s book innovator can pinpoint exactly where the creature sprang forth: during his morning walk through the woods with his Shih Tzu, JoJo, and his cat, Lulu.

Smith and his wife, the graphic designer Molly Leach, moved to an isolated area of Connecticut after 30 years of living in New York City; and on his morning walks through the woods, Smith constantly finds himself inspired and amazed by the creatures he sees and the many unexpected twists and turns of nature’s forms—which he exuberantly points out to his furry companions: Look at this spider! This is a weird spider. You guys, check out the spider! “I realize I probably sound like an insane person,” he says. “But, you know, it’s better to say it out loud than to keep it to yourself.” In Smith’s new book, Stickler—a character aptly comprised of sticks and numerous sets of eyes—delights in doing just the same as he leads a pal on a tour of his beloved forest, in the process composing, as Kirkus put it, a “buoyant, bristly ode to joy.”

It’s a return to form for Smith—a journey back to his painterly, surreal, earth-toned, and downright strange, aesthetic that changed children’s publishing in the late ’80s and early ’90s. A new era of children’s book design Smith started out in children’s publishing during the 1980s, a conservative time that inevitably birthed Pee-wee Herman and all the rest of the brilliantly strange media that followed. He had graduated from working at punk magazines and was a freelance illustrator. Leach also came from a magazine background, at Sports Illustrated and other publications. So when the writer Jon Scieszka partnered up with the two on The Stinky Cheese Man, an absurdist reimagining of classic fairy tales, they illustrated and designed the book like a hardcover magazine. But what would become a kid-lit classic was at first resolutely rejected. So the trio collaborated on Scieszka’s The True Story of the Three Little Pigs, a spin on the tale from the wolf’s perspective. Viking took a chance on it, and it became a hit.

Ultimately, that book earned Stinky Cheese Man the green light. While Three Little Pigs played in the same conceptual fairy tale sandbox, the latter was utterly anarchic by comparison. Smith’s rich illustrations were strange and refreshing, eschewing the standard bright kid-lit color palette for the grotesque and dark. For a kids book, it was loaded with text. Its form was often scrambled, with an upside-down dedication page and endpapers that appear somewhere in the middle of the book. Leach’s innovative type, meanwhile, danced across the page in ways never before seen in the category, becoming as much a character as any in the book, and directly commingling with the narrative. (As one designer later put it to Publishers Weekly, “Molly Leach opened the door in a lot of ways. When we saw The Stinky Cheese Man, designers said, ‘This is what we want to do, too!’—and that it worked and sold made that possible.”) Smith has said that in children’s publishing at the time, there were earnest books and there were humor books. But there weren’t any parodies.

“We just thought we were getting away with murder,” he says. “It kind of made some waves in the business, but really, we couldn’t believe we got away with it.” “Made some waves” is an understatement. As Publishers Weekly put it, “The Stinky Cheese Man is widely recognized as the book that moved children’s design into a new era.” Per the New York Times, “The Stinky Cheese Man exuberantly eviscerates the recent yuppie publishing conventions that have produced lovely staid book after lovely staid book from accomplished illustrators who keep the ink and royalty checks flowing by redrawing every classic tale we adults remember from our increasingly distant childhoods.”

Of course, not everyone got it. As another Times critic described a collaboration from the trio a few years later, “The art suggests ‘My first book of Surrealism,’ or ‘Dada for the Goo-Goo Set.’ Molly Leach, who is credited with the book’s design, uses a variety of typefaces and sizes throughout the book for no reason I could detect. However, every child I spoke to found such craziness appealing.” Smith would go on to further collaborations with Scieszka and others, but he remains happiest working on his own books, of which he has done nearly 20. His media and experimental approaches have varied wildly over the years; but despite his chameleonic versatility, he has remained fascinated by texture—and ultimately, Leach’s type work throughout his body of work fosters consistency across it. After shifting to realism and more grounded characters in recent years—during the pandemic, Smith found himself spending time on big oil paintings, similar to the way he worked 30 years ago—he made a conscious decision to return to his roots in his books, starting with his most recent title, A Gift for Nana, in which the character Stickler initially appeared. After creating largely with oil on canvas, he mixes in elements like cold wax, pebbles, and dirt for texture, then blends everything with drawings on a pad or iPad, and cuts it all together.

The one thing that has changed: the tone of his stories, shaped here by a culture he played a critical role in creating. “It’s funny, after all these years now, I go into a children’s bookstore, and it’s just this embarrassment of riches of beautiful, strange, wonderful artworks, and everyone’s cheeky, and the texts are all a little subversive. So now, it’s kind of a punk thing to do a little more sincere stuff. Even though Stickler is a weird-looking guy, his message is very sweet and sentimental. And that seems almost revolutionary to me now.” In deferring to the strange, haunting aesthetic of his past but shifting the tone, Smith has yet again wound up with something wholly unique—and if history offers any precedent, influential.