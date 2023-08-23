BY Dan Hawkins4 minute read

A CEO is only as good as the team they build, and a high-performing team makes the CEO look like an all-star. That’s especially true during times of volatility and economic disruption, which require a unique approach. Too often, CEOs, especially founders, put themselves in the middle of all decisions, which can hamstring a management team when speed and agility are critical.

Think about a championship baseball team. A general manager doesn’t score runs, get hits, or record outs. But they develop strategies that enable the success of the coaching staff and players who produce those winning results. They ensure alignment and clarity on direction and let the team execute. When it comes to leadership team talent, many people would say that knowledge, expertise, and experience are the most important factors. While those are critical elements, ensuring alignment and clarity on strategic priorities is even more important for success. Then, get out of the way and let the collective talent you’ve assembled execute. CEOs FACE UNIQUE CHALLENGES WITH LEADERSHIP TEAMS

After presenting to CEO summits and conferences this spring, I see CEOs struggling with management team performance after several years of ongoing disruption. Many CEOs—especially those in private equity-backed companies—have rebuilt some or all of their management teams or they’re in new roles themselves. Debates about achieving strategic alignment are often consigned to virtual calls or moved to the back burner. Most CEOs are not experienced in managing a distributed, hybrid, or virtual team—and neither are most management teams. CEOs risk returning to the old ways of mandating an in-office presence or taking on too much strategic execution themselves. That approach can cause significant disruption and negatively impact employee engagement and productivity, as well as recruitment and retention. Uncertainty is as high as it’s been during the past few decades, and management teams urgently need to address these stress fractures. The growth engine of the economy has stalled, private capital has slowed, and numerous founder and PE-backed CEOs have to make difficult decisions on strategy, investments, and even their workforce.

Many private equity investors have grown impatient about the performance of portfolio companies, and there is significant pressure on delivery this year. General partners are under greater scrutiny from limited partners amid a difficult environment for exits and fundraising. We also see an unprecedented number of founder-CEOs being replaced by ‘professional CEOs.’ Below are a few things to consider to help CEOs get out of the middle and align their team during uncertain times. ENSURING ALIGNMENT AND CLARITY

Organization theorists and management consultants have long claimed great players make a great team. We believe that is only partially true. Having top talent on a team with poor clarity and direction results in misalignment and poor execution, so the CEO constantly plays umpire in the middle. It’s critical to create environments where team members can work with an established operating cadence and feel comfortable raising issues candidly among themselves. Then the team can collaborate as necessary, adjust quickly, and keep strategic priorities on track. At Summit, we use SCALE© Assessments (Structure, Coordinate, Activate, Leverage, Enhance) to supplement our firm’s deep experience and industry knowledge, which helps evaluate leadership teams and identify improvements. We’ve gleaned some compelling insights across our work conducting these assessments, including:

60% ​of teams buy into their company’s strategy, but only 33% believe they’re aligned on execution.

are unclear ​on peer accountability and deliverables. Just 33% of teams have an agreed-upon operating model and cadence to run the business. These findings indicate many teams lack clarity and alignment on strategic priorities. So, CEOs should ask themselves: “What is my operating cadence, and how do I ensure my team is aligned on priorities and roles?​” DEVELOPING FUNCTIONAL HEADS INTO ENTERPRISE LEADERS Too often, we assess management teams and find a group of functional leaders. These CFOs, CHROs, CROs, and other CXOs place their own function ahead of the overall business priorities. They focus on department goals and KPIs and treat their team as the first team.

That perspective separates functional leaders from true enterprise leaders who act like an extension of the CEO by considering their team’s impact on the broader organization, developing awareness of enterprise-wide activities, holding peers accountable, and leading across the company. An enterprise leadership team regards the management team as No. 1, which allows the CEO to get out of the middle and engage with investors and key customers during challenging times. To help assess whether you have an enterprise leadership team, ask yourself: “Would I put my team in front of the board without myself in the room?”If the answer is “no,” then you have room for improvement. ESTABLISHING PEER ACCOUNTABILITY

As CEO, you can create impactful experiences that nurture an enterprise perspective on your team. High-performing teams hold each other accountable, but I am constantly surprised at how many teams struggle to give each other useful feedback. Peer accountability requires clarity of expectations and psychological safety. Those are not habits most CXOs have practiced. CEOs must set the tone for this accountability. They can share examples from their career, celebrate wins​ and productive behaviors, encourage input, provide candid feedback,​ and much more. However, CEOs should not be the problem-solvers between management team members. CEOs should stay out of the middle, but listen and coach CXOs on holding peers accountable. LEADING CHANGE