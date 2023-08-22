BY Craig Gorsline4 minute read

I think we can all agree it’s been a rocky couple of years in the workplace. The old confines of work no longer serve us or the organizations we work for. A new vision for work has emerged, one that will change the enterprise—and the people powering it—for good. As this vision comes into view, organizations seek to achieve two primary goals. The first is people focused: to create a workplace experience so compelling that it not only attracts top talent but keeps existing employees engaged and empowered. The second is operationally focused: to be more cost-effective and resilient in a world where it’s hard to anticipate the next disruption, let alone how much of an impact it might have. Where is the future of work headed? Smart organizations are focusing on three priorities:

1. HYBRID WORK IS HERE TO STAY. THE ENTERPRISE MUST NOT ONLY EMBRACE HYBRID WORK BUT BE READY FOR THE NEXT EVOLUTION Emerging technologies like metaverse and augmented and virtual reality are already creating new opportunities for employees to move seamlessly between digital, physical, and virtual work environments. This shift to a truly convergent workplace will impact everything from how people collaborate to how they learn new skills. Gartner predicts that by 2025, 10% of workers will use virtual spaces for activities such as sales and onboarding in addition to working remotely. I think the percentage will be much higher as organizations increasingly use the metaverse to train new employees or nurture ongoing skills development virtually.

Now, we must equip the world’s two billion frontline workers with these workplace technologies. Nearly 58% of organizations that employ frontline workers say they’ve invested in improving their employee experience in the past year; the one-third that haven’t say they intend to do so in the next 12 months. Frankly, I think it’s about time. Empowering frontline workers with tools that simplify and automate tasks greatly increases their capacity to deliver a better customer experience or a better work result. Moving across physical and digital spaces will enable them to better communicate across the business. Giving them more control over how they work will drive the same kind of benefits that it has for knowledge workers: higher employee and customer experiences, increased productivity, and lower turnover costs. It’s important, however, for organizations to resist taking a one-size-fits-all hybrid work approach. What might work in manufacturing may not work in retail or financial services. And what works in the US (where fully remote and hybrid knowledge workers are expected to account for 71% of the workforce by the end of this year) may not work in Japan, where less than a third will adopt hybrid.

For employees, the key is having a workplace experience that preserves and extends their flexibility. For employers, it’s about ensuring a differentiated employee experience that attracts and retains top talent and empowers people to do their jobs more efficiently. Technology is the enabler for both. 2. ENTERPRISES NEED TO UNDERSTAND HOW AN AI-FIRST WORLD WILL CHANGE THEIR WORKPLACE—AND WORKFORCE If there’s one technology poised to dramatically alter how we work, it’s generative AI. Large Language Models (LLM) will supercharge workers by providing employees with an AI companion to help augment their work. Gathering, synthesizing, and aggregating information will be much easier, as will simple data collection, writing, and documenting. Productivity will rise as some of the more routine tasks will become faster, easier, and automated with the use of AI as copilots.

There are still a lot of unknowns around this emerging technology, but it requires attention now. Business leaders must begin to understand how, where, and why generative AI should be used in the workplace. Organizations need to understand the impact of AI and what they need to do to ensure they are ready for it. In addition, they need to ask, “What cultural shifts will be needed to support AI-first in the workplace?” and “What needs to be addressed within a responsible AI framework to ensure its ethical use?” Generative AI will change many roles and the type of work we do, but to what degree will depend on how and where organizations embrace it. 3. TRANSFORMING THE WORKPLACE REQUIRES A DYNAMIC APPROACH TO DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

To quickly enable remote working for their employees at the onset of the pandemic, business leaders immediately diverted IT priorities and technology spend to ensure survival. While it helped to keep the lights on during a disruptive time, it burdened many with technology debt and disjointed systems that aren’t optimized for a lot of things, including a modern workplace. Fast forward to today, where organizations are rationalizing what they have and why they have it. They’re looking to consolidate their technology investments to break down barriers and stay ahead as the workplace changes. We all know from living through the past few years that disruption can happen at any time and come in any form. Massive, large-scale digital transformation projects aren’t the answer. In fact, research shows that seven out of 10 enterprise transformations have failed to fully meet business leaders’ expectations.

I think there’s a better way: Digital transformation should instead be dynamic to set the enterprise up to be ready for continual change. Cloud-based platforms are critical because they enable an enterprise-wide overlay of technologies like data and AI while preserving secure workplace collaboration. With this kind of digital core in place, organizations are better equipped to deal with uncertainty and address change continually and quickly. I don’t know exactly what the future holds, but I know one thing for sure: Where we are today is nothing compared to where we’re headed.