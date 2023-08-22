BY Kim Pham4 minute read

In the summer of 1952, Dwight D. Eisenhower sat down with advertising guru Rosser Reeves to brainstorm ways to use Eisenhower’s military reputation for political advantage. Reeves came up with the idea of a 30-second TV ad campaign. Eisenhower was hesitant at first, but he eventually agreed, and this marked the beginning of modern political advertising. Since then, the practice has become widespread, with varying degrees of success. Managing digital political campaigns can be complex, so it’s no surprise artificial intelligence (AI)-powered automation is becoming popular as a way to make the process smoother. USING AI FOR POLITICAL ADVERTISING Automating the management of your political ad campaigns means using advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to handle various aspects of a campaign without constant human intervention. Instead of manually setting up, monitoring, and adjusting these campaigns, AI systems analyze vast amounts of data to make real-time decisions that optimize ad performance.

In a recent mayoral election, a candidate with a background in technology employed AI-driven advertising to analyze data from social media, news articles, and public records. AI segmented the population into different groups based on their political leanings, interests, and key issues, helping the candidate understand the concerns and interests of the residents. For example, it identified that younger people were particularly concerned about climate change and affordable housing, while older residents were more focused on health care and community safety. Using this information, the AI-driven system created personalized advertisements and messages. Younger voters received targeted ads on social media platforms about the candidate’s plans for sustainable development and affordable housing initiatives. Older voters, on the other hand, were reached through traditional media channels with messages about improving health care facilities and enhancing community safety. AUTOMATING AD CAMPAIGN MANAGEMENT WITH AI

AI automates campaign management in several ways that help to reduce the workload for campaign managers and minimize mistakes, including: 1. AUTOMATING THE BIDDING PROCESS Automated bidding is when AI algorithms manage advertising bids in real time, optimizing them for the most cost-effective ad placements. This ensures advertisers don’t overpay or miss out on valuable ad placements. During the 2022 Senate re-election campaign, one U.S. senator used AI to review past advertising data and current market trends.

Predictive analysis then determined the best bid amounts for future ad placements, adjusting bids based on the likelihood of conversion or other specific actions. This ability to optimize performance in real time contributed to the senator being re-elected for a second term in his state. 2. MANAGING THE ADVERTISING BUDGET AI improves the management of advertising budgets by evaluating the performance of different platforms, channels, or ad sets and allocating the funds to where they are likely to produce the best results. In a heated state-level gubernatorial race, the candidate’s campaign team used an AI-driven budget management system to dynamically allocate limited funds across various digital platforms.

The system analyzed real-time voter engagement data, ad performance, and demographic trends and shifted funds automatically between social media, search engines, and programmatic advertising to ensure the ads reached the right audiences at the right time. The outcome was a highly efficient and targeted digital advertising campaign that resonated with key voter segments. 3. OPTIMIZING AD PERFORMANCE AI systems optimize ad performance by continuously analyzing the results and learning from the interactions to improve future campaigns. Based on real-time data, the system can suggest (or automatically adjust) ad content, design, or placement to enhance engagement and conversions.

For example, AI conducts cost-effective A/B testing by running multiple versions of an ad simultaneously, quickly determining which versions are more successful. This ensures that only the most successful ads are run on a larger scale. PROS (AND CONS) OF AI-DRIVEN CAMPAIGN AUTOMATION Automating campaign management through AI offers both advantages and disadvantages for political advertisers. On the plus side, it saves time with its ability to process data at lightning speed because it can analyze campaign performance quickly, make adjustments, and implement changes immediately. Real-time reporting and data-driven recommendations support better decision-making, while data anonymization helps advertisers comply with privacy regulations.

However, potential drawbacks exist that political advertisers should be aware of before making the decision to automate ad campaign management. These include data dependency, a lack of human connection, and over-reliance on AI tools that can lead to a loss of creativity. Ethical concerns, cost implications, and the challenges of integrating AI into the management process represent additional downsides of this technology. Algorithmic bias can also be a real concern, and one that I’ve seen occur. For instance, a political party used AI-driven campaign automation to target ads to various demographic groups during an election. The system was trained on historical voting data, which unknowingly contained biases against certain minority communities. As a result, the AI disproportionately targeted ads away from these communities, reflecting the biases present in the training data. While AI offers transformative potential for ad campaign management, it’s crucial to approach integration thoughtfully and give some mental airtime to its advantages and disadvantages.

MAINTAINING TRUST AND AUTHENTICITY WITH VOTERS Using AI to manage your political ads can deliver a lot of new opportunities. It can help target ads to the right voters and predict what voters might care about next. This lets campaign managers act fast and stay updated. However, while using AI can be extremely helpful, it’s important to deploy it cautiously to get the best out of the technology while still maintaining public trust. Kim M. Pham is the VP of Digital at DASH TWO, a leading advertising agency that blends expertise in OOH and digital media buying.