It’s not your imagination. The weather is bonkers right now

BY Brittany Loggins4 minute read

If you’ve found yourself wondering if it seems like there are more noteworthy weather events than usual, you’re not alone.

After droughts contributed to the recent devastating fires on Maui, Southern California is experiencing its first-ever tropical storm watch. And with flooding in the Northeast and many of Utah’s national parks, there are a lot of things to keep up with. Many of the weather events are even happening for the first time or for the first time in decades. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) cites rising temperatures as a cause—and the impacts could begin to pop up more frequently. And this weekend, it’s a particularly wild one. To help you keep track of everything that’s going on, we’ve rounded up the major weather events happening now. Hurricane Hilary in Southern California A Category 4 storm is headed toward Southern California and Nevada with the potential to cause extreme damage and flooding throughout the area. California’s first-ever tropical storm watch was issued by The National Hurricane Center, which warned that tropical conditions are possible for the next 48 hours. No tropical storm has directly hit Southern California since 1939, according to the National Weather Service. The watch extends from the California-Mexico border, and includes San Diego and Los Angeles.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The storm will likely weaken to a tropical storm by the time it reaches Southern California, however it’s still expected to bring several inches of rain, which could bring devastating flooding, especially in dry and desert areas like Palm Springs, which may receive more rain in a few days than it usually does in an entire year. Flooding in New England Flood watches in Rhode Island and New Hampshire are capping off what has already been a summer of rain. In Montpelier, Vermont, the downtown area is still recovering from a July flood that was the worst on-record since 1927, according to the Associated Press. The town is trying to understand how they can rebuild while prioritizing the potential impacts of climate change. Maine and New Hampshire are under flood advisories, while Massachusetts is under a flood warning. Rhode Island Tornado A tornado reportedly lifted a car off the street in Rhode Island, which rarely sees this kind of extreme weather. The driver was lifted 10 feet in the air, but was luckily unscathed. From there, the tornado swept through wooded and residential areas. Thankfully, no one was harmed.

This weekend, the National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings for the Providence, Warwick, and Cranston areas as well. Flooding in Utah The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for southern Utah this weekend, which is pretty rare for the area. In fact, it notes that the last time the area experienced flooding was in 2010 when the Virgin River flooded after four days of rainfall. This warning comes days after flash floods due to rain hit both Zion National Park and Capitol Reef National Park. These same areas are at risk of flooding this weekend, which will exacerbate any existing damage from earlier in the week. In addition to Zion and Capitol Reef, flooding is possible in Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Glen Canyon, and many other national parks in the area. This is a particular concern since much of the area has been extremely dry.

advertisement

There’s also a chance of moisture hitting the area due to Hurricane Hilary after it leaves Southern California. This would happen later in the weekend, potentially compounding any earlier damage. Hail Storms in Minnesota A huge hail storm in Minnesota yesterday destroyed thousands of acres of farmland and caused damage to homes and businesses throughout the Renville and Lincoln County areas. Farmers in the area reported that the hail destroyed thousands of acres of crops, but one of the best illustrations of the destruction came from golf courses in the areas, as the damage to the greens showcased the size and force of the falling hail. Greens were riddled with golf ball-size indentions—many of them inches deep. The video footage looks absolutely unbelievable and almost as though someone scattered 100,000 golf balls throughout the course. The National Weather Service explained that the extreme hail was a result of two supercells that developed over South Dakota and Southwestern Minnesota.