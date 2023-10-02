Taylor Lorenz talks early influencers and misogyny in the tech world

BY Jessica Bursztynsky9 minute read

Tech journalist Taylor Lorenz has been reporting on internet culture and the creator economy for years, long before many of her peers in the media were treating the $250 billion powerhouse with the recognition—and scrutiny—it deserves.

Lorenz, now a columnist for the Washington Post, is the author of Extremely Online, her debut book that covers how online culture became an indestructible force. I connected with Lorenz over the phone to talk about her book, misogyny in tech reporting, Elon Musk’s X, and more. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity. Fast Company: You started reporting on the creator economy at a time when few other people were covering it regularly. What did you see in the early days that made you want to pursue this topic as a beat? Taylor Lorenz: Like a lot of millennial media people, I started as a blogger. I was addicted to Tumblr. I made a lot of themed Tumblrs, and I would have things go viral. When I was kind of getting popular online, or like, starting to amass sort of an online following, I started to run social for brands and just saw how much work went into content creation.

A bunch of my friends are early sort of first generation YouTubers, other bloggers. And there was this really vicious narrative in the mainstream media that basically people creating stuff on the internet, it was was not real work. You know, it wasn’t real work to make things online. Or if you were an online writer, you were a blogger, you weren’t a real journalist. If you put art on the internet or music on the internet you weren’t a real artist or musician. I’ve always felt very strongly that that is wrong and deluded. And so, I thought, “well, I’m gonna write stories.” Now I work in the mainstream media and I have a lot more empathy for what journalists go through, but I think when I was a blogger, at least, I was extremely critical of traditional media because they were so dismissive of the internet. They would write these silly articles that made it clear that they didn’t understand how people actually use the internet. And I was like, I’m going to write about how people actually use the internet and why it’s important. FC: In your book you reference the misogynistic language and tropes that tech journalists—usually men—used to demean [early content creator] Julia Allison specifically. Fast Company, you pointed out, ran a nasty piece on her. TL: They all did it. I literally had pages and pages. Like my initial draft was I was just like calling out reporters and headlines. I cut it down so significantly, but it’s infuriating to go back and read all of that coverage and there’s hundreds of articles.

